This horrible apartment transforms into a fabulous flat

When the interiors of your apartment exude a discomfiting vibe, it may be time for change. That however comes in different forms and may even effect either good or bad results. This apartment is one of those stories which begin with frankly unpleasant areas. You may even commiserate with a few of these because you yourself have trouble deciding what to do with your place. For this particular story, the whisk of Happy Ideas at Home's wand turns this sad start to a Cinderella happily ever after of sorts ending. Go ahead and see if this magical makeover might work for your place as well!
This hallway was once dark and dreary because of the lack of lighting plus the poorly maintained walkway. Notice the television set left along the way as well! Now, with a bit of polishing on the floor and installment of lights, the area looks absolutely cleaner and brighter that taking a trip to the toilet in the middle of the night will not be as frightening as before, especially for the little ones.
Opening the door to the previous bathroom may play that horror tune by the background because looking from top to bottom it does look horrible. The ceiling may have already accumulated cobwebs. Dirty grout lines also appear visible and that seaweed green just doesn't seem to look in tiptop condition. With a creative and meticulous eye by professionals, the new bathroom exudes cleanliness and minimalism with the white theme and dark brown flooring. The lighted mirror on the other hand adds spunk to the setup. Here, the tiles have been abandoned making this version easier to maintain.
The previous halls appear so shabby because of a lack of paint maintenance, washing, vacuuming, and a whole lot of other cleaning necessary. A close look at the flooring also shows that the hallway leading to this room has a different flooring which makes it such a task to care for those two. Solving this problem, the new and definitely improved flooring uniformly uses wood vinyl. See how polished and neat that looks! The ceiling has also been repainted plus a lighter and brighter tone replaced the melancholic green from before.
Perhaps the most surprising change of them all is this devastatingly dysfunctional kitchen. It might have made you cringe. This gets a straight up rejection from any sanitary inspector assuming one was to inspect it. Nevertheless, with the help of the experts, it gets this quaint yet sleek renovation. The playful floor pattern serves as a great contrast to the seriousness of the cupboards and the counter. Yes, white and wood always look timelessly chic, but it doesn't hurt to mix it with this endearing pattern every now and then.
Here's an alternate view. May we also appreciate the replacement of the small tiles here to make way for lesser maintenance and ultimately shifts one's focus to the main point of this area which is cooking.
Another additional makeover to this project was the small balcony which from the apparent rusted railing and scuffed flooring, now has turned into this rustic yet industrial nook. The black railing this time is a better alternative that with proper maintenance can withstand tarnishing.