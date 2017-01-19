This horrible apartment transforms into a fabulous flat

When the interiors of your apartment exude a discomfiting vibe, it may be time for change. That however comes in different forms and may even effect either good or bad results. This apartment is one of those stories which begin with frankly unpleasant areas. You may even commiserate with a few of these because you yourself have trouble deciding what to do with your place. For this particular story, the whisk of Happy Ideas at Home's wand turns this sad start to a Cinderella happily ever after of sorts ending. Go ahead and see if this magical makeover might work for your place as well!