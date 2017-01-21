The Lagom list: Everything you need to get the look

Lagom design is a foreign concept in the Philippines (we're not even over the hygge yet!), but as far as trends go, it is pretty on trend this 2017. Lagom (pronounced: la’gom) or “Lagom är bäst” is a Swedish word meaning “just the right amount.” Lagom is also widely translated as “in moderation” or “in balance,” bringing the idea of clean, sustainable living into our homes. In a sense, it is very similar to the Asian concept of zen living.

If you're still left scratching your head on how living in moderation is something to actually aspire to, here's our Lagom List for everything you need to get the look — not too much, not too little, just right.