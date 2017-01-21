Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

The Lagom list: Everything you need to get the look

Katherine Rañeses Katherine Rañeses
homify Kitchen Wood Grey
Loading admin actions …

Lagom design is a foreign concept in the Philippines (we're not even over the hygge yet!), but as far as trends go, it is pretty on trend this 2017. Lagom (pronounced: la’gom) or “Lagom är bäst” is a Swedish word meaning “just the right amount.” Lagom is also widely translated as “in moderation” or “in balance,” bringing the idea of clean, sustainable living into our homes. In a sense, it is very similar to the Asian concept of zen living. 

If you're still left scratching your head on how living in moderation is something to actually aspire to, here's our Lagom List for everything you need to get the look — not too much, not too little, just right.

Beauty in nature

homify Kitchen Wood Grey shaker style,sustainable kitchens,scandinavian style,Farrow and Ball,Pavillion grey
homify

homify
homify
homify

The Lagom aesthetic like to keep spaces simple, with white walls, bare windows, and lots of light, while appreciating the beauty of nature as well. Incorporate simple flowers like orchids or lilies into your home to decorate a table or anchor a room. One or two additions to a space should be enough to create a carefully curated look, like this one from Sustainable Kitchens

Keep the balance

Stanza da letto minimal, grafica2d3d grafica2d3d Minimalist bedroom
grafica2d3d

grafica2d3d
grafica2d3d
grafica2d3d

Looking like your home came straight out of a magazine editorial is kind of what the Lagom look is all about. Go for hand-picked furniture and accessories that create a theme, a light, bright aesthetic, and lots of glossy white surfaces for natural light to bounce off of. Each piece in the room has a certain flow, a place for everything, and everything in its place.

Clean aesthetic

Friern Road, London, Red Squirrel Architects Ltd Red Squirrel Architects Ltd Kitchen
Red Squirrel Architects Ltd

Friern Road, London

Red Squirrel Architects Ltd
Red Squirrel Architects Ltd
Red Squirrel Architects Ltd

Carefully choose items you want to display in the home and keep the rest hidden in cupboards and cabinets. If you don't use your toaster, blender, and food processor on a daily basis, stow them away instead of keeping them on the counter. The same goes for pots, pans, and other implements in the kitchen. Not only does this create more space, it is also pleasing to the eye, which is one of the principles of Lagom.

Keep a natural palette

ACAJOU, BERTIN BICHET ARCHITECTES BERTIN BICHET ARCHITECTES Living room
BERTIN BICHET ARCHITECTES

BERTIN BICHET ARCHITECTES
BERTIN BICHET ARCHITECTES
BERTIN BICHET ARCHITECTES

Work with the colors of nature in creating your home, in an effort to bring elements of the outside in. Natural wood and simply designed ceramics are always good investments, and shades of white, taupe, and grey work well to create a casual space that looks put together. 

Recycle/Upcycle

Bonnie Wall Shelf Loaf Living roomShelves
Loaf

Bonnie Wall Shelf

Loaf
Loaf
Loaf

Using material that's already there is part of the Lagom aesthetic. Bring boring walls to life by creating texture with white washed boards or upcycle old shelves by adding a few hooks and turn them into coat racks for the main entryway.

The best colors to use for each room in your home
So, tell us: What do yo love most about this trend?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks