The Lagom list: Everything you need to get the look

Lagom design is a foreign concept in the Philippines (we're not even over the hygge yet!), but as far as trends go, it is pretty on trend this 2017. Lagom (pronounced: la’gom) or “Lagom är bäst” is a Swedish word meaning “just the right amount.” Lagom is also widely translated as “in moderation” or “in balance,” bringing the idea of clean, sustainable living into our homes. In a sense, it is very similar to the Asian concept of zen living.
If you're still left scratching your head on how living
in moderation is something to actually aspire to, here's our Lagom List for everything you need to get the look — not too much, not too little, just right.
The Lagom aesthetic like to keep spaces simple, with white walls, bare windows, and lots of light, while appreciating the beauty of nature as well. Incorporate simple flowers like orchids or lilies into your home to decorate a table or anchor a room. One or two additions to a space should be enough to create a carefully curated look, like this one from Sustainable Kitchens.
Looking like your home came straight out of a magazine editorial is kind of what the Lagom look is all about. Go for hand-picked furniture and accessories that create a theme, a light, bright aesthetic, and lots of glossy white surfaces for natural light to bounce off of. Each piece in the room has a certain flow, a place for everything, and everything in its place.
Carefully choose items you want to display in the home and keep the rest hidden in cupboards and cabinets. If you don't use your toaster, blender, and food processor on a daily basis, stow them away instead of keeping them on the counter. The same goes for pots, pans, and other implements in the kitchen. Not only does this create more space, it is also pleasing to the eye, which is one of the principles of Lagom.
Work with the colors of nature in creating your home, in an effort to bring elements of the outside in. Natural wood and simply designed ceramics are always good investments, and shades of white, taupe, and grey work well to create a casual space that looks put together.
Using material that's already there is part of the Lagom aesthetic. Bring boring walls to life by creating texture with white washed boards or upcycle old shelves by adding a few hooks and turn them into coat racks for the main entryway.