6 inspirations for your swimming pool project

Lap pools are a clever alternative to the spacious Olympic-sized pool. They usually have the same length as the latter, depending on the owner's preference. If they do have the same length, you get the same benefits of practicing like an Olympian minus the space which usually accommodates your fellow competitors. Here, the sides of the pool have been used for seats and tables, plus a lawn for more activities on the other side. Keep it interesting by adding a tub, too.