How to achieve the Danish hygge style for your home

Hygge (pronounced hue-gah) is a Danish word that is a feeling or mood that comes taking genuine pleasure in making ordinary, every day moments more meaningful, beautiful or special. This Danish concept of living simply is a concept embraced by most of us nomadic millennials looking for relaxing place to come home to, in part, by implementing calm color schemes, using natural materials and light sources, and creating cozy spaces whose goal is to help one relax and unwind.
Hygge is not solely an interior design idea – it is a state of mind, and though it can be found in decluttered and simplistic living spaces, it can just as easily be found in a get together with close family and friends, in comfort food and in nature itself. Here are a few tips for people who want to achieve the Danish hygge style for their homes:
Hygge also pleases all lie-in lovers. Use different sized pillows, along with a lovely thick duvet, and maybe a throw to create a wonderfully comfortable bed, which you should spend more time in. The goal is so see your bed and take satisfaction in crawling into the covers with no rush to come out.
Cozy nooks or spaces for you to relax in while taking a break from the fast pace of life are also key in creating a hygge home. The concept urges you to create an inviting space with cushions and blankets for you to curl up in, possibly with a book or maybe just with a delicious mug of hot chocolate. A faux throw or sheepskin rug draped around a favorite chair helps to create the hygge feel effortlessly.
A place for everything, and everything in its place is the saying that comes to mind when one thinks of hygge living. Go through each room and try to find a way of organizing the space so you can find items easily without having to create another mess. Throw out what you don't need and what doesn't serve you—you'd be surprised at just how much of a pack rat some people can be!
Though it is crucial not to over-embellish your home, hygge allows for small home accessories that will add character, and insists on displaying memories such as photographs and posters. Stick to a wall or a corner to embellish and keep the rest of the space simply decorated, to keep your home from looking cluttered.
Hygge encourages involving natural materials such as wood, wool and leather in the home. Do away with the more industrial-looking elements to bring in some warmth to your space. Also, adding potted plants into corners of the room help to brighten up the space.
Enjoy simple lines in terms of furniture design, adding pops of color like this gorgeous cobalt pudding sofa from Loaf. This gorgeous-looking piece of furniture exemplifies hygge's way of living—it is oh-so-comfortable, modern, and stylish.