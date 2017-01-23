How to achieve the Danish hygge style for your home

Hygge (pronounced hue-gah) is a Danish word that is a feeling or mood that comes taking genuine pleasure in making ordinary, every day moments more meaningful, beautiful or special. This Danish concept of living simply is a concept embraced by most of us nomadic millennials looking for relaxing place to come home to, in part, by implementing calm color schemes, using natural materials and light sources, and creating cozy spaces whose goal is to help one relax and unwind.

Hygge is not solely an interior design idea – it is a state of mind, and though it can be found in decluttered and simplistic living spaces, it can just as easily be found in a get together with close family and friends, in comfort food and in nature itself. Here are a few tips for people who want to achieve the Danish hygge style for their homes: