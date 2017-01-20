This small shelter in the woods is the home of the future

Surrounded by the endless expanse of nature, this is the kind of property that reminds you that stripping down to the bare essentials makes for a more meaningfully modern life. With no cars, no buildings, no big crowds, no clutter, there is no nuisance in whatever form to distract you. Just you and nature. Just you and your beautiful home.
If you want to be inspired, take a peek into this modernist nest and be amazed by its futuristic aesthetic. We guarantee that once you've explored its every corner, you will surely want to move to an ultra-modern shelter surrounded by nature yourself.
A modern abode in the middle of the forest is not a scene you get to see everyday. Rectangular in shape and with glass for walls, this stylish shelter is unlike any property we've seen. During the day, nature reflects on its mirrors. Come nighttime, the house illuminates its beauty, allowing the whole world to have a peek at its intricate interior. More on that below.
As you take your first step into the house, you cannot think of anything better to do than snuggle up with a good book while drinking hot chocolate. The alluringly dark shade of the walls give it a cozy vibe. With the walls covered with glass, you get a perfect view of the environment, which consists of hundreds of trees and a calm lake.
The kitchen is tinted a shade lighter than the exterior of the house. Attached to the walls is a cabinet with a built-in oven, making the room appear a lot more spacious. In the middle of the room stands a table wide enough for you to finish all your kitchen duties, while you enjoy the exquisite view only nature could give.
The room, unlike the rest of the rooms in the house, is smaller. The room is just a few sizes bigger than the bed, but that chic transparent ceiling makes up for the room's size. When you lay down in bed, you get to gaze straight into the sky. The room may not allow you enough space that you like, but the ceiling allows you to travel into the distant sky, never making you feel confined.
The bathroom is painted the same dark shade as the rest of the house, giving it the same modern aesthetic. The room allows you a lot of space, as it only consists of just the essentials, which are the sink, drawers, a mirror, a small trash bin, and that sexy rainshower.
The home remains magical, even (or especially) come nighttime. With the surroundings turning jet-black, the house transforms into the forest's highlight. The lighting inside the house spotlights every intricate detail inside. The glass walls allow a clear view of the beauty of the interior of the house. Suddenly the house is magic.