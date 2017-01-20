The quintessential abode for art-loving homeowners

Art is something that everyone should be able to indulge in. No one should be robbed of the chance in marveling at art in whatever form it may take. In a society where things are becoming less and less meaningful, art is one of the few things left that make us feel infinitely human. So, If you want to live in a home surrounded by art, here's a home to keep you inspired.
There's nothing more ironic than an art-loving homeowner with a house with the tiniest tinge of art thought into it. If you love art, you have got to let it show! With this kind of exterior, people will surely think that an art-lover dwells within it. The angles of the house give it a naturally edgy look. The color and the one-way glass makes it stand out in its surroundings, making it look even more exquisite than it actually is.
You step inside and you are reminded of the feeling you get whenever you enter a museum or attend an art exhibit. It takes you a moment to be reminded that you are indeed inside a home. The white walls accentuate all the paintings hanging and the sculptures standing. The glassed walls with a perfect view of the outdoors gives a soothing touch to the house, making you even more relaxed and at peace.
Artists and art-enthusiasts alike always bring with them a cyclone of thoughts. Their thoughts are all up in tangles, given that they love to think and contemplate on the world. A kitchen as simple and as refreshing as this is exactly what people who love to indulge in art need. With its walls so clear, it's as if your thoughts are suddenly arranged and organized as well. With a view overlooking the vast forest, you are altogether comforted.
The bedroom is a masterpiece in itself. At first glace, you doubt if it's actually a bedroom. With the bed designed in a remarkable way, you wonder if it's just an unusually wide chair. The room is carpeted in white fur that goes well with the wall painted in dirty white. On a corner sits a tiny television which you can turn on every once in a while to divert your thoughts. When your artist-thoughts are burgeoning you and all else seems too much, you can always look through the sliding glass doors and mull over the pulchritude of art.
As you step deeper into the house, you realize that each room is a piece of art. Most rooms are painted in white that gives emphasis to the paintings. On the floor stands sculptures that are designed so intricately. Even the door is a masterpiece, shaped in a way no other door you have seen is shaped. Every corner of the home can be accented with art. With every turn of your head in a home unlike any other, you devour in art.