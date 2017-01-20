The quintessential abode for art-loving homeowners

The bedroom is a masterpiece in itself. At first glace, you doubt if it's actually a bedroom. With the bed designed in a remarkable way, you wonder if it's just an unusually wide chair. The room is carpeted in white fur that goes well with the wall painted in dirty white. On a corner sits a tiny television which you can turn on every once in a while to divert your thoughts. When your artist-thoughts are burgeoning you and all else seems too much, you can always look through the sliding glass doors and mull over the pulchritude of art.