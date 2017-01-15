Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Top 5 of the week: Of bike storage ideas and good sleep!

homify_PH homify_PH
SLÎT – weiß, MIKILI – Bicycle Furniture MIKILI – Bicycle Furniture Living roomShelves
Loading admin actions …

It's the end of the week again, which means it's time for another Top 5! If you haven't yet noticed, Sunday is the day we try to look back on some of the best projects we've featured for the whole. So without further ado, here are some of the good ones that made it to our list this time around:

Bike storage ideas

Bike Valet, Sonntagsstaat Sonntagsstaat Living roomStorage
Sonntagsstaat

Sonntagsstaat
Sonntagsstaat
Sonntagsstaat

With three-hour traffic jams happening in the Philippine capital every so often, people are slowly switching to bicycles as an alternative mode of transport. And with more and more people cycling to their destination and purchasing bikes, we thought it would be a good idea to share some tips on how you can creatively store bicycles in your home

The ultimate home inspiration

homify Modern home
homify

homify
homify
homify

Another project that caught our eye is this stunning two-level residence designed by Polish architects, Domy. with its high ceiling, beautiful wooden floorboards, and capacious communal areas, we think it's a perfect peg for Filipinos looking for home design inspirations. Click here for a tour!

Mini Craven, Linebox Studio Linebox Studio Living room
Linebox Studio

Linebox Studio
Linebox Studio
Linebox Studio

A lot of our homify PH readers were intrigued by this stylish property that sits on a lot that was formerly a drug lab. Aside from its interesting history, everything about this home is totally #goals, so don't forget to have a peek if you missed it the last time!

Sleep tips

Light Bedroom Casa Più Arredamenti light bedroom
Casa Più Arredamenti

Light Bedroom

Casa Più Arredamenti
Casa Più Arredamenti
Casa Più Arredamenti

If you have trouble sleeping, we suggest checking out our writer Kathi's roundup of eight bedroom essentials for a good night's sleep — basically, some of the things you can invest in if you want to get some quality zzzs!

No plumber, no problem!

Sink with drain grooves on the worktop AD3 Design Limited KitchenSinks & taps
AD3 Design Limited

Sink with drain grooves on the worktop

AD3 Design Limited
AD3 Design Limited
AD3 Design Limited

Last but not the least, we've also shared eighteen secrets your plumber won't tell you for free. If you want to know what they are (and we're pretty sure you do!), click on the link to find out. You're welcome. 

A cringeworthy two-storey gets a contemporary makeover

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks