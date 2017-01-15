Top 5 of the week: Of bike storage ideas and good sleep!

It's the end of the week again, which means it's time for another Top 5! If you haven't yet noticed, Sunday is the day we try to look back on some of the best projects we've featured for the whole. So without further ado, here are some of the good ones that made it to our list this time around:
With three-hour traffic jams happening in the Philippine capital every so often, people are slowly switching to bicycles as an alternative mode of transport. And with more and more people cycling to their destination and purchasing bikes, we thought it would be a good idea to share some tips on how you can creatively store bicycles in your home.
Another project that caught our eye is this stunning two-level residence designed by Polish architects, Domy. with its high ceiling, beautiful wooden floorboards, and capacious communal areas, we think it's a perfect peg for Filipinos looking for home design inspirations. Click here for a tour!
A lot of our homify PH readers were intrigued by this stylish property that sits on a lot that was formerly a drug lab. Aside from its interesting history, everything about this home is totally #goals, so don't forget to have a peek if you missed it the last time!
If you have trouble sleeping, we suggest checking out our writer Kathi's roundup of eight bedroom essentials for a good night's sleep — basically, some of the things you can invest in if you want to get some quality zzzs!
Last but not the least, we've also shared eighteen secrets your plumber won't tell you for free. If you want to know what they are (and we're pretty sure you do!), click on the link to find out. You're welcome.