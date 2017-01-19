A captivating wine valley home surrounded by nature

Do shivers come creeping up your spine whenever you think about the rumpus and busy urban life? Is it a complete nightmare for you to live amidst buildings, feeling cramped and uncomfortable in your very own home? Do you imagine yourself living in perfect isolation, away from the complications of everything, and just have the time of your life? Do you long for a house that is perfectly designed and is also located in the most sensational view imaginable?

Get inspired to have a serenely beautiful home as you scroll through this article. Be shifted into a nicely secluded home that screams nothing but calmness, serenity, and beauty—and with lots of wine, at that!