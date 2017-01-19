A captivating wine valley home surrounded by nature

Do shivers come creeping up your spine whenever you think about the rumpus and busy urban life? Is it a complete nightmare for you to live amidst buildings, feeling cramped and uncomfortable in your very own home? Do you imagine yourself living in perfect isolation, away from the complications of everything, and just have the time of your life? Do you long for a house that is perfectly designed and is also located in the most sensational view imaginable?
Get inspired to have a serenely beautiful home as you scroll through this article. Be shifted into a nicely secluded home that screams nothing but calmness, serenity, and beauty—and with lots of wine, at that!
The perfectly-built home is located in the thick of nature; surrounded with nothing but green, green grass and tall, unmoving mountains. Built within the house are windows so big you could get a perfect look at everything beautiful that you are surrounded with. You get to absorb it all, and take in all of its remarkable beauty. The house seems one with nature, blending in with its beauty, roaring with nothing but tranquility and elegance.
Inside the house, the walls are designed in a way that makes it look like wood- giving you a sense of complete coziness and warmth. The room is spacious and uncluttered, making it seem as spic and span as a home could be. The furniture are colored with shades of brown and black, effortlessly blending in with the whole of the house.
Just a few steps from the living room is the perfectly planned-out dining area, surrounded by walls with the same wood-like design as the living room. At the end of the dining area stands a stylish and elegant kitchen counter. The kitchen is as spacious as the living room, ravaged with a long table to accommodate guests as many as you please. The seats are tinted with black leather; giving a last graceful touch to the rest of the room.
You enter the bedroom, and suddenly there is nothing else you want to do more than lay down in bed and read a good book. The ceiling, walls, and floor are all tinged with a design that gives you the same cozy vibe. The room is simple, but it is stylish beyond words. On one side of the bed hangs a shelf tainted black where you put everything that is precious to you. As you lay on the bed you are again reminded with the beauty of nature- with a glass window so big you get a clear view of what's outside.
You enter the bathroom, and you are overpowered with a sense of even greater calm. The room is tiled with tiny squares tinted with various shades of brown. As you stay longer in the room, you get a sense of being in the rain forest; becoming one with nature; becoming one with yourslef.
You enter a dimly-lit room, and as you scan the entirety of it all, you can't help but scan again for a second time, and then a third. You start to unconsciously rub your eyes to make sure that what you're seeing is real. You tell yourself that this is real, this is real. You start to take in the beauty of it all, absorbing every detail one by one. First of all you marvel at the hundreds of wine bottles all around you. And then you realize how beautifully-crafted the whole room is made. You feel a mystical vibe with the lighting and the texture of the walls. The huge barrel stationed at the middle of the room holds the whole room together, making you grow even more excited with your first sip of wine.
The house tour ends with a breathtaking view of nature that comes with an elegantly designed pool. The ledges of the pool are covered in stone, adding a more natural look to it. The water in the pool reflects the beauty of the sky turning orange as you wake, blue in mid-day, a perfect painting in the late afternoon, and a vicious black at the peak of the night. As you swim, you are allowed this wonderful scenery. And as you stare into nature's beauty, you can always spice it up with as much wine as you please!