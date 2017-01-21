6 kitchen ideas for people who love coffee

Here's a little known fact about the Philippines: While the rest of Asia predominantly drinks tea, we love our coffee just a little bit more. Coffee culture in the Philippines started when Spaniards brought over coffee plants from Europe and grew them in vast coffee plantations from the cooler regions of Batangas to the Cordilleras. So, it's not at all surprising that when third wave coffee shops started opening all over the country, people readily embraced it!

We've taken it a step further here at homify. Instead of going to the coffee shop and dropping cash on your cup of single origin brew, why not learn to do it at home? Without further ado, here are 6 kitchen inspirations for people who love coffee: