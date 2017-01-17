Admit it: We Filipinos are obsessed with food. When we're not eating it, we're making it, or sharing it, or reading about, or watching it. So it's natural that the most used place in our home would be the kitchens. Yes, you read that right. To the foreigner, the thought of having two kitchens in one home would be unthinkable, weird even. But for us, having a regular kitchen and a 'dirty' kitchen is totally normal.

In this article, we're melding together modern practicality with traditional staples in what we think makes the recipe for the perfect Filipino kitchen.