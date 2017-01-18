A colorful home with effortless style

Do you want a more colorful and vibrant home to make you feel more alive? Are you groovy and fun but do not want to take things over the top? Are you looking to change your home but don't want it to take too much of your time and energy? If you never hesitated to say yes to these three questions, then you have found yourself just the right article. Read through this story and take a look into a home that is exquisitely designed, but is also painless and simple to do. By the end of this article, you will have mustered all the inspiration you can get to have a fun and vibrant home for yourself!
The exterior of the house is simple, yet elegant in all ways you can imagine. The house is rich with edges and angles that resonates fun and liveliness. The plants- including the vines and the small trees and the grass — add up to the house's sense of effortlessness and being natural, therefore creating balance. With a mix of fun and liveliness on the one hand and effortlessness and being natural on the other, the house is sure to make you comfortable just through its peripheries.
As you enter, you are suddenly surprised with a variety of colors. On one side you see bright yellow that is added with yellow bright lights, and on the next room you see a whole different color with even brighter lights. The furniture is mainly colored with plain colors- white and brown, but the pillows are again tinted with colors as lively as the walls. Part of the room is painted with a shade of black- again creating balance- not being too much or too little.
The dining room is painted with the similar colors that have welcomed you as you entered. The violet is juxtaposed beautifully to the yellow, making the room dynamic. The lights are made even brighter to create an even happier vibe. The dining table and chairs are tinged with different shades of brown, again giving a sense of harmony.
As you walk into the hallway trying to get to the other room, you can't help but stop to admire the layout you are suddenly confronted with. The walls are designed with simple, yet seemingly intricate adornments that add up to the funky vibe of the house in its entirety. At the end of the hallway stands a bookshelf that, again, adds up to a harmony- making you feel a sense of calm amidst all the variety of colors.
The back of the house is bombarded with different colors that add up beautifully. Orange. Sky blue. Pink. Violet. Green. The walls are designed with intricate details that add up to the over-all coolness of the house. The windows are big and wide. The walls are glassed and see-through, allowing you to take in and marvel at the beauty of the rest of the house.