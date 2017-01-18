Easy tricks to make your home smell great

Not only do candles create a romantic and relaxing effect when lighted, but they also smell great! Various scents are available nowadays depending on one's preference. Even if they aren't lit, they can be placed around the house as ornaments and as fresheners. If you're also bothered by the smell of your clothes because of the moth balls inside your closet, try to switch those with a few unlit scented candles and you might feel better the next time you grab a shirt.

If you'd like to go for a more soulful adventure, you can try using incense, which also emits a relaxing aroma and comes in different scents to suit the mood.