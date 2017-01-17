A simple facade hides a chic tropical retreat

If you're not the type of person who wants to flaunt what you have to each and every person that passes by your house, then this article might just be perfect for you. Read through this and be transported into a home with a simple exterior, but an interior that comes with a jolt.
The exterior is as plain and as simple as houses could get- with its
walls painted white, a small window, a door with no more decorations than its color and glass, and some lamps hanging by the side. It is simple, but it is also easy on the eyes. However, as you enter inside, you are suddenly shifted into a home beyond its exterior. As you step inside, it's as if you stepped into a whole new world with an elegant yet simple design.
As you enter into the house with a simple facade, you are welcomed into a room that you didn't expect a simple house would contain. The walls are painted white, but you are surprised with its floor that is tiled with a design so intricate you can't help but stare at the floor. You start to look around the room again and try to take everything in. You can't help but admire both its simplicity and elegance. As you wander around the room you see an entrance to another room, and you can't wait to see what it has in store for you.
You are now entering the living room and you wonder if you are still in the same house that you've entered just a few moments ago. The living room has such a light and fresh vibe that you start to think you're in some resort in a far-away place. The floor is covered in tiles with a color that reminds you of summer. The chairs are wooden, and on the center of the chairs stands a table with a plant that makes you think you're in some sort of forest. You look up the plant and you see a complicated painting with colors that make your insides alive. You look around again and your eyes are caught with a huge glass window that allows you a peak into the backyard that you can't wait to take a look at.
Come enter the dining room, and again you are confused if you are in a house or in a tropical restaurant in a remote place in the pacific. The walls are painted white, along with the cabinets. The kitchen counter is sprinkled with a touch of yellow, with lights being held by what seems to be a golden lamp. The floor is tiled with a shade that comes between gold or yellow. The chairs have wooden legs, but the seats are soft and covered in leather. The whole dining room has a clear view overlooking the beautiful backyard. As you grab a bite to eat you can stare into the backyard and imagine that you are elsewhere- in a tropical forest or in a five-star resort just minutes away from the beach.
You enter the bedroom, and suddenly all you want to do is drift into sleep. The room brings you a sense of calm- with its wall painted white and its floor covered in tiles with the color that reminds you of the ocean. The bed is covered in white sheets and surrounded by tables that are as blue as the sky. On the walls are paintings that bring a perfect touch of elegance into the room. You now leave the room and notice that the wooden door that brushed your skin is polished so smoothly it makes you want to crawl into bed.
You come into the bathroom and realize that it is just as magical as the rest of the house. Most of the walls are painted in plain white, but one side is fully covered in stones. The stones give the room a perfect balance between calm and excitement. The shower area is covered in grey stones, giving you an outdoors-y vibe as you bathe. The whole room is illuminated by a yellow lamp, giving out a unique and soothing glow.
Finally, you reach the back of the house. It takes you a few moments to take all the beauty in. You are suddenly in a tropical paradise that you never would have guessed was tucked inside the house. The wall covering the back of the house are all stones with varying colors. In front of these stone walls are numerous plants so green and alive. On one side of the yard is a medium-sized pool that looks so natural you start to think it's a lake. Just beside the pool are chairs and tables that allow you to enjoy the beauty of it all. You look up and realize that the whole area is open, allowing you to take a peak into the beautiful sky and trees hanging so high.