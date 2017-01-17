A simple facade hides a chic tropical retreat

You are now entering the living room and you wonder if you are still in the same house that you've entered just a few moments ago. The living room has such a light and fresh vibe that you start to think you're in some resort in a far-away place. The floor is covered in tiles with a color that reminds you of summer. The chairs are wooden, and on the center of the chairs stands a table with a plant that makes you think you're in some sort of forest. You look up the plant and you see a complicated painting with colors that make your insides alive. You look around again and your eyes are caught with a huge glass window that allows you a peak into the backyard that you can't wait to take a look at.