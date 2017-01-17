8 awesome ideas for decorating your loft

Using a single color to most of the items in your loft brings a mod vibe to your nest. Remember that it doesn't have to be everything. It may just be the living area. This yellow motif in fact still has hints of red and green. The trick is to have the major pieces in a single hue, with the others either being complementary colors to yellow or in smaller portions like those green buttons against the yellow chairs. Check out that wall-mounted yellow bike too!