Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

8 awesome ideas for decorating your loft

Dayan Buensuceso—homify Dayan Buensuceso—homify
LOFT, PAOLO FRELLO & PARTNERS PAOLO FRELLO & PARTNERS Minimalist dining room
Loading admin actions …

Having a loft may restrict your creativity especially when you can't demolish a wall without receiving complaints from your neighbors or simply because the building owner won't allow it. Don't lose hope. There are plenty of other ways to decorate your space. It simply requires a bit of research, faith and yes, your creativity. We've listed below eight ideas to inspire you on your noble project. 

1. Experiment with light fixtures

Industrial Loft, DIEGO REVOLLO ARQUITETURA S/S LTDA. DIEGO REVOLLO ARQUITETURA S/S LTDA. Living room
DIEGO REVOLLO ARQUITETURA S/S LTDA.

DIEGO REVOLLO ARQUITETURA S/S LTDA.
DIEGO REVOLLO ARQUITETURA S/S LTDA.
DIEGO REVOLLO ARQUITETURA S/S LTDA.

There's probably enough natural lighting hitting your loft, but placing a quirky lamp on a bare corner spells a big difference in being consistent. After all, a functional fluorescent compared to a flickering incandescent bulb obviously sounds more useful. On this note, think of replacing your conventional light fixtures with something a little more interesting like a geometric floor lamp. Mix things up by placing multiple overhead studio lights aside from having an eclectic chandelier. Be playful, but at the same time mindful of where to place good lighting.

2. Hang artsy pieces

LOFT, PAOLO FRELLO & PARTNERS PAOLO FRELLO & PARTNERS Minimalist dining room
PAOLO FRELLO &amp; PARTNERS

PAOLO FRELLO & PARTNERS
PAOLO FRELLO &amp; PARTNERS
PAOLO FRELLO & PARTNERS

Unleash your inner artist by lining your walls with statement artworks or portraits. Some of those you can even place standing and leaning against the wall if they are big. If smaller, place them on top of a drawer beside a couple of empty candle holders. Notice the little details to evoke more impact by working on a theme for your art pieces. It doesn't have to be obvious, but try to be more subtle.

3. Install an indoor garden

Casa Jardines, LOFT ESTUDIO arquitectura y diseño LOFT ESTUDIO arquitectura y diseño Living room Bricks White
LOFT ESTUDIO arquitectura y diseño

LOFT ESTUDIO arquitectura y diseño
LOFT ESTUDIO arquitectura y diseño
LOFT ESTUDIO arquitectura y diseño

By garden, we embrace a broader definition and it includes living and even synthetic plants. Spreading those living greens around the loft reminds you, after a long day, that there is life beyond the pressures of work. Besides, green soothes the eyes after a long day of staring at your computer. On the other hand, mounting a few synthetic plants on a bare portion of your loft and sprinkling some pebbles or sand around them makes for a quirky yet interesting art installation in your place. You may also highlight this part with some spotlight. 

4. Paste a cool mural

Zuzia's room After 2 Tailormade
Tailormade

Zuzia's room After 2

Tailormade
Tailormade
Tailormade

From a simple floral to the playful horse prints, the possibilities are endless! Turn your wall into an extension of your personality by choosing a print or pattern that best suits you. This one is an adorable aquamarine blue horse print for a child's loft room. If you're not into that bold color, more subdued earthy tones are also classic alternatives. To make any mural pleasing to the eyes, note the color palette of your interiors because rainbow colored furnishings may not work with an equally color-noisy wall.

5. Pick an unexpected chair

Loft do Futuro, Espaço do Traço arquitetura Espaço do Traço arquitetura Living room
Espaço do Traço arquitetura

Espaço do Traço arquitetura
Espaço do Traço arquitetura
Espaço do Traço arquitetura

While your parents may have stuck to a good couch set for years during your childhood, contemporary interior decorating gives you a good excuse to go beyond the traditional. If you find a wrecking ball-esque seat in the furniture shop which absolutely matches your other furnishings, why not go for it? Toss on it two fluffy throw pillows as cushions and that would instantly add some flare to your loft. Seek the help of a few interior designers in finding that awesome chair.

6. Coordinate those colors

Wohnraum - Interior Design, Raummission Raummission Study/office Wood Multicolored
Raummission

Raummission
Raummission
Raummission

Using a single color to most of the items in your loft brings a mod vibe to your nest. Remember that it doesn't have to be everything. It may just be the living area. This yellow motif in fact still has hints of red and green. The trick is to have the major pieces in a single hue, with the others either being complementary colors to yellow or in smaller portions like those green buttons against the yellow chairs.  Check out that wall-mounted yellow bike too!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Pair them accordingly

Modern Times, The LOFT Design The LOFT Design HouseholdAccessories & decoration
The LOFT Design

The LOFT Design
The LOFT Design
The LOFT Design

Mix furniture by pairing odd ones together. This dining set looks unconventionally lovely. Notice the matching plush upholstered yellow and teal seats, the matching end seats, and the also matching bench and table. Using a bench as a dining chair is a modern twist to the dining set. This one raises up a notch that trend. 

8. Slide that door

​Studio Flat Room Divider Sliding Doors by Bravo London. Bravo London Ltd Walls Glass Green
Bravo London Ltd

​Studio Flat Room Divider Sliding Doors by Bravo London.

Bravo London Ltd
Bravo London Ltd
Bravo London Ltd

We're not just talking about any door. We mean a door divider. Perfect for the spacious loft, divi-doors mix utility with privacy and style. Here, funky white and apple green dividers separate the bedroom and the kitchen from the living area. They are also so convenient. 

REMODELAÇÃO APARTAMENTO, ÁGUAS LIVRES, Happy Ideas At Home - Arquitetura e Remodelação de Interiores Happy Ideas At Home - Arquitetura e Remodelação de Interiores Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Happy Ideas At Home—Arquitetura e Remodelação de Interiores

Happy Ideas At Home - Arquitetura e Remodelação de Interiores
Happy Ideas At Home—Arquitetura e Remodelação de Interiores
Happy Ideas At Home - Arquitetura e Remodelação de Interiores
A simple facade hides a chic tropical retreat

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks