8 awesome ideas for decorating your loft

Having a loft may restrict your creativity especially when you can't demolish a wall without receiving complaints from your neighbors or simply because the building owner won't allow it. Don't lose hope. There are plenty of other ways to decorate your space. It simply requires a bit of research, faith and yes, your creativity. We've listed below eight ideas to inspire you on your noble project.
There's probably enough natural lighting hitting your loft, but placing a quirky lamp on a bare corner spells a big difference in being consistent. After all, a functional fluorescent compared to a flickering incandescent bulb obviously sounds more useful. On this note, think of replacing your conventional light fixtures with something a little more interesting like a geometric floor lamp. Mix things up by placing multiple overhead studio lights aside from having an eclectic chandelier. Be playful, but at the same time mindful of where to place good lighting.
Unleash your inner artist by lining your walls with statement artworks or portraits. Some of those you can even place standing and leaning against the wall if they are big. If smaller, place them on top of a drawer beside a couple of empty candle holders. Notice the little details to evoke more impact by working on a theme for your art pieces. It doesn't have to be obvious, but try to be more subtle.
By garden, we embrace a broader definition and it includes living and even synthetic plants. Spreading those living greens around the loft reminds you, after a long day, that there is life beyond the pressures of work. Besides, green soothes the eyes after a long day of staring at your computer. On the other hand, mounting a few synthetic plants on a bare portion of your loft and sprinkling some pebbles or sand around them makes for a quirky yet interesting art installation in your place. You may also highlight this part with some spotlight.
From a simple floral to the playful horse prints, the possibilities are endless! Turn your wall into an extension of your personality by choosing a print or pattern that best suits you. This one is an adorable aquamarine blue horse print for a child's loft room. If you're not into that bold color, more subdued earthy tones are also classic alternatives. To make any mural pleasing to the eyes, note the color palette of your interiors because rainbow colored furnishings may not work with an equally color-noisy wall.
While your parents may have stuck to a good couch set for years during your childhood, contemporary interior decorating gives you a good excuse to go beyond the traditional. If you find a wrecking ball-esque seat in the furniture shop which absolutely matches your other furnishings, why not go for it? Toss on it two fluffy throw pillows as cushions and that would instantly add some flare to your loft. Seek the help of a few interior designers in finding that awesome chair.
Using a single color to most of the items in your loft brings a mod vibe to your nest. Remember that it doesn't have to be everything. It may just be the living area. This yellow motif in fact still has hints of red and green. The trick is to have the major pieces in a single hue, with the others either being complementary colors to yellow or in smaller portions like those green buttons against the yellow chairs. Check out that wall-mounted yellow bike too!
Mix furniture by pairing odd ones together. This dining set looks unconventionally lovely. Notice the matching plush upholstered yellow and teal seats, the matching end seats, and the also matching bench and table. Using a bench as a dining chair is a modern twist to the dining set. This one raises up a notch that trend.
We're not just talking about any door. We mean a door divider. Perfect for the spacious loft, divi-doors mix utility with privacy and style. Here, funky white and apple green dividers separate the bedroom and the kitchen from the living area. They are also so convenient.