A family home that stylishly blends the old with the new

We'd like to be more upfront about this house from the very beginning but it would spoil such fine handiwork. Instead, we'll tell you that it's like the red apple—classic, sexy, and nourishing. Okay that comparison is strange especially that last bit to describe a family home, but you might agree once you get a tour around this recreation of a 1930s Greek revival home by Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects in Austin, Texas. Read on to form your own fru… opinion about the wonders of this interesting home.
Classic white wall paneling against a black roof interrupted by a green door all standing on a well-manicured lawn, this facade comes from a nostalgic The Wonder Years suburb! Symmetry, applied through the mirroring from the center of the structure to one end, plays a big role in bringing focus to the neatness and balance of this architecture. Not to be ignored, the jutting porch's Greek details work as a sophisticated centerpiece that culminates in that burst of green. The x's and squares of the balustrade also give this porch some texture by breaking the landscape and portrait lines running across the surface.
A simple faded palette can go a long way. This living room proves just that. Notice the wooden texture running along the walls meeting the brick masonry on top of this fireplace. Of course, a tropical country home does not have a fireplace but a full brick wall may be used instead. Look how those textures harmonize by the help of a neutral white ceiling. To keep things composed, classic furnishings in a consistent color combination are also placed here like the black piano, candleholders, framed artwork, and not to mention that interesting rug. These elements are brought to the now by modern pieces like the two chairs, the wall-mounted television, and those neat white couches.
This swinging double door looks like it has been opened by Gregory Peck to enter his office in one of his black and white films! Maybe that is his pup too! It might seem strange but this vintage couple of swingers actually work well with the wooden walls and that frosted glass overhead. Being consistent, the white ceiling and black floor give this hallway that extra luxury which assures one that the seemingly outdated doors belong here. Check with some door professionals to find your own retro swinging door.
Pull off an orange, black, white, and blue dining area and we'll love you forever. This one just did. It's all absolutely risky but the twist of balancing the old and new through those antique chairs, bench, and swinging retro chic white chairs plus that long table is to die for. Isn't that upholstered bench just amusingly unexpected? We love how the antique items were made modern through their colors and the traditional arrangement of this dining set made Gothic by that chandelier and black upholster! The blue door was also uncalled for but it complements the orange chairs. Finally, let us once more laud the ceiling, walls, and floor for being such great canvases harmonizing this modern dining room.
Bask in the heavenly lighting of this kitchen through the help of the sleek glass windows lining the sink counter. It makes for a wonderful cooking experience like watching, or better yet being in a cooking show on HD TV. You'll definitely be in the zone here whipping up a treat or eating. That's what we meant about
nourishing earlier to describe this house! Err… pardon us. Surely you'll leave this place spic and span after cooking because you would not want to leave a stain on those impeccable black counters and flooring. Notice the texture on that marble island counter as well and how it downplays the printed wall by the stove.
Waltz into this vintage bedroom made sleek by the black and white tandem once more. Lounge on that classic green chair with a loved one and share a hearty conversation over a cup of Indian tea. The colors from the wall painting, the flowers, the rug, and the bed sheet make this interior more interesting, otherwise it would be a drab.
The back porch is another worthwhile piece of work in this renovation. You'd think that the front design carries on till the back, but it actually doesn't. Tall glass windows and doors bring this back-in both senses of the word-to the contemporary. That subtle orange lighting atop the glass door also gives an extra
notice me wink—a fun flare to this Greek? Yes, Greek revival house. An adjoining black plant box finally seals the contemporary deal in this unassuming work of modern and classic genius.
