A couple remakes their own front porch

The first phase of the project is an analysis of the space one has to work with. In this case, it's a hexagonal porch with four steps linking the main door from the pavement. On the outset, it's got plenty of potential because not only does it make a first impression by the entrance, but it also adds character to the house depending on how it will be designed. At this point, the basic elements of the project include gravel and a skeleton of wooden frameworks laid out along the risers and edges of the main porch.