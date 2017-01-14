12 secrets to making your space Instagrammable

What makes a space Instagrammable? It has a unique, extraordinary, interesting, and intriguing interior design concept. It is styled or curated to tell a story. It is combining elements together to form a collective thought, idea, or emotion. It has character like the patterns on the wall. It is powerful like a standout piece of furniture in the living room. It is a single visual image that creates a thousand words. Here are some ideas on how to make your space speak volumes in just one Instagram photo. TIP: Write a catchy caption when you post your photo on Instagram.