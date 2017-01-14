Your browser is out-of-date.

12 secrets to making your space Instagrammable

Rhombus Wall / Floor Tile, Equipe Ceramicas Equipe Ceramicas Walls
What makes a space Instagrammable? It has a unique, extraordinary, interesting, and intriguing interior design concept. It is styled or curated to tell a story. It is combining elements together to form a collective thought, idea, or emotion. It has character like the patterns on the wall. It is powerful like a standout piece of furniture in the living room. It is a single visual image that creates a thousand words. Here are some ideas on how to make your space speak volumes in just one Instagram photo. TIP: Write a catchy caption when you post your photo on Instagram.

1. The protagonist

Remodelación de Salón y Entrada de una Hermosa Vivienda Unifamiliar, www.rocio-olmo.com www.rocio-olmo.com Living room
Single out an interesting item, furniture, or piece of art in the room. Make it outshine the rest with its stance, character, and presence. It has to be the first thing anyone would notice when they walk in.

2. Writings on the wall

Departamento DG, Concepto Taller de Arquitectura Concepto Taller de Arquitectura Kitchen
If you think something is blah and boring like a plain black wall, create something unexpected like a dining wall that also serves as a blackboard. It would definitely demand a second look or a double tap in an Instagram feed. 

3. Texture is your friend

Willowa Aleja, NA NO WO ARCHITEKCI NA NO WO ARCHITEKCI Walls
In something flat and two dimensional as a photo (or a wall when you look at it from a distance), you rely heavily on texture to make something come alive. If you think white is boring, try adding texture like these tiles. It also serves as an excellent backdrop for foreground/background photography style.

4. Shape-shifter

Mozaiki z płytek, Deeco Deeco Modern bathroom
Like texture, a variation in shape gives dimension to a space. Experiment with different shapes and figures and you will come up with something that works according to your style.

5. Pattern maker

Rhombus Wall / Floor Tile, Equipe Ceramicas Equipe Ceramicas Walls
With the right pattern, a room can look bigger than it really is. And aside from this practical benefit, it can also enhance the visual aesthetic of your space when done in good taste.

6. Perfectly imperfect

homify Modern style bedroom
Whether it's the untucked bed, the hanging scarves, or the aged wood, embrace the imperfection of the characters in your story. This is what will get your audience hooked.

7. Color your life

Industrial Loft, DIEGO REVOLLO ARQUITETURA S/S LTDA. DIEGO REVOLLO ARQUITETURA S/S LTDA. Pang-industriya na corridors estilo, Pasilyo & Hagdan
In a sea of IG post that floods your feed, what photo grabs your attention? Exactly. Something bright and blinding like this yellow counter that serves as a mini bar. 

8. Yin and yang

Decoración de Interiores estilo Mediterraneo, Casa Josephine Casa Josephine Walls
There's something peaceful and relaxing with a balanced setup. The harmony among the furniture that work together is distinct and powerful. Plus, there's something understated about a balanced image. 

9. Hail, Scandinavia

CG DISEÑO ESPACIO INTERIOR, alba najera alba najera Living room
Scandinavian design is always Instagrammable. That's a fact. It's perhaps one of the reason why the Swedish brand IKEA became popular. Its distinct images have been shared all over the world, across all social media platforms.

10. Stay focused

Dhiren Tharnani, IMAGE N SHAPE IMAGE N SHAPE Modern windows & doors
Pay close attention to certain parts of the house like a door or window. It's like having a one word slogan but with single visual image.

11. Wall art

Collezioni e realizzazioni, Wallpepper Wallpepper Walls
Is it a canvas? Is it a poster? No, it's a wall. We're loving this water color artwork painted over a sketch of an old building. It's art, history, and architecture rolled into one.

12. Personalize it

Arbeitszimmer, BoConcept Germany GmbH BoConcept Germany GmbH Study/office
When you keep your interior design style personal, it's like you are inviting other people to look into your thoughts, desires, and passions. Put up something that will show your personality. But never reveal every thing. It's good to keep them guessing.

Which one is your favorite? We'd love to hear from you below.

