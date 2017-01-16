5 space-saving tips for a small bedroom

We all have stuff that we can't seem to let go of, but would add to the clutter of a small room. Stash those bits and bobs away with smart hiding places like an ottoman or pull out drawers underneath the bed. The bedroom should look serene and relaxing, so everything from extra bedsheets to old clothes that don't fit in the closet that you just refuse to give away (for when, you know, you go back to that 24-inch waistline) can get tossed in there, with more room to spare.