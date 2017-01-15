A cringeworthy two-storey gets a contemporary makeover

The word
change might still raise the hair on the necks of some who deeply value culture and their collective history. After all, every one of us has his or her own narrative which we may not readily speak of but can show naturally through the most intimate of things dear to us—our home. Be that as it may, it is heartwarming to know when tradition does not get comprised as the contemporary comes along to make changes.Tag along in our journey to rediscover this jaw-dropping renovation of an old Japanese house through the wonderful work of Sway Design.
Once upon a time this house looked wonderful what with the decent roof tiling and pale orange to brown palette of the structure. The sad truth is that it absolutely looks unkempt with the paint coming off on the walls, panels breaking down, and the front garden almost growing into a forest. An industrial theme probably also wanted to join the oriental because a corrugated iron was attached to the awning by the entrance which seems a bit out of place.
From the entrance, the interiors look like construction was started but they stopped and left it after about five years, hence the dust, the torn up floor and ceiling. Walking up the stairs might also risk your life, judging by the way everything looks from this floor. Nonetheless, this is the receiving area and main hall which connects three other rooms, unless the other room is actually just a missing wall panel.
Walk past the same lot now and hold your jaws because this fantastic oriental landscaping and that cemented tunnel structure is actually the facade of the same two-storey house! The once forested front garden had been turned into this lovely small landscaping completed by this oriental garden ornament which add a lot of character to the Japanese house. The cemented passage meanwhile gives the house a legit industrial appeal that piques anyone's interest.
If tunnels lead to this main entrance, they would know the secret to industrial chic. The natural cement smoothed finish serves as a good canvas to the simple mossy garden along the sides, the wood lining, and the stone path. The arrangement looks beautifully neutral because of the palette. Neutral however does not necessarily mean boring because of the use here of white pebbles, rocks, moss, and shrubs to give the spot some texture. The door on the other hand brings this traditional home into the present time with its upfront brown finish, but never forgetting its side glass companion which accentuates itself well through the same-color top and opposite panels.
Zen, modern, minimalism, and contentment are all part of the homecoming committee that will greet you as you open the door to this home. It all looks so spacious because of the delicate lines and whites used on this floor. What's also interesting is the glass divider that, aside from adding more room to the space, separates the kitchen from the living area slash dining area. Give yourself a mental note that the Japanese traditional house does not particularly designate a living room as such. The main hall or receiving space can be used as a living room to entertain guests and then as a dining room.
Go up this stairway to heaven with the perfectly smoothed stones guiding your every step. The moment you step in the house, it is actually the lines of this staircase that seeks your attention. Definitely, it's not your everyday staircase because of how truly minimalist it is and how it fits beautifully into this home. Nonetheless, don't forget to appreciate the longer lined cement or bench which does well assisting those wanting to sit down.
Beyond the staircase, this stone path mesmerizes though it simply leads to the kitchen. In any case, putting large slabs of stones inside the house used to anger parents, but this installed version looks unconventionally modern that parents might adapt these days into their own homes. Note as well the spectacular lighting coming in through that large square window down the hall and the indoor plant subtly standing against it.
Unassuming over the glass wall from the main hall, this kitchen has enough breathing space than most of its kind through its overhead opening. It makes you wonder if you stepped inside a a house kitchen or a Japanese restaurant. Wait for the Iron Chef. One might appear from the cupboard below. That fine wood as a counter also adds to the resto ambiance going on in this modern cooking spot.
If it weren't for the contemporary six-seater in the middle of this hall, the traditional Japanese panels might lead a guest to think that he is in some Japanese period drama. We love how these panels were used to preserve the house's value. We also love how the wood frameworks add to the oriental vibe. Interesting again is that instead of defaulting to a sofa set, the designers chose this ensemble reverting to a cultural practice of turning conversations over the main hall into meaningful exchanges over a scrumptious Japanese meal.
The second floor is a fabulous combination of East Asia and industrial west. Stand out pieces such as the tall lantern by the nook and the cherry blossom mural gives this part of the house character both during the day and at night. Notice as well the quaint railing used and its cute detail. The railing somehow connects the wood flooring and the cement—the best of both worlds so to speak.
Is this a hotel or what? We feel the same way about this posh comfort room. The printed bronze wall flashes a million-yen smile carrying with it the oriental window, modern sink,and toilet. Guess the other recurring theme here. Circles! Yes, the Zen Buddhism symbol of limitless power, enlightenment, and the universe, amongst others.