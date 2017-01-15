A cringeworthy two-storey gets a contemporary makeover

The word change might still raise the hair on the necks of some who deeply value culture and their collective history. After all, every one of us has his or her own narrative which we may not readily speak of but can show naturally through the most intimate of things dear to us—our home. Be that as it may, it is heartwarming to know when tradition does not get comprised as the contemporary comes along to make changes.Tag along in our journey to rediscover this jaw-dropping renovation of an old Japanese house through the wonderful work of Sway Design.