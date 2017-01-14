8 tips on turning your home into a tropical paradise

Nothing says good slumber quite like this very bed. Recreating paradise is impossible without picking fabrics that are sheer like those of the sarong and this canopy over the four-posted bed! Crochets, ropes, and nets can also be used to decorate your sanctuary. Try to stick to sandy shades for your palette or go adventurous with greens, oranges, and yellows. Blue can also work since it is calming like the sea and is the very foundation of the nautical theme. In this design, wood was used as a ceiling and the floor a polished marble.