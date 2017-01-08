Top 5 of the week: Little details and minimalism rule!

As we wrap up the first week of January, let us look back at some of the projects that have piqued the interest of Filipinos, from kitchens and workspaces that employ minimalism to those small details that create a huge impact. It's always good to look back on some of the good things that have happened in the week, so here we present you some of the highlights that we've had from the previous days:
Rooms such as the dining area, living room and kitchen are divided by either walls or partitions most of the time in the Philippines. But, for those who want to stray from tradition, here are some ways on how you can have all three areas in a single space without it having to look cramped or uncomfortable.
Not a fan of clutter in your kitchen? Then the minimalist style is for you. This week, we've shared some ideas for a minimalist kitchen, so be sure to check it out. We're sure you'll find some of the tips really useful!
As writers ourselves, we thought it would be fun to share some ideas on how to create the perfect author's nest. But, even if you're not a writer, do give it a read because there might be tips there that might help you in decorating your workspace, too!
We've always enjoyed reading our horoscopes and finding out what is in store for us in the next coming days or months (even if most of them are inaccurate!). But have you always wanted to know what decorating style suits your sun sign as well? Then read here to find out.
The smallest of details could make a big difference, especially in interior design. So, if you want to give your space subtle hints of class and style, we've compiled 70 of the best photos to swing you in the right direction (we know it's a long list, but every single photo makes it all worth it!).