8 bedroom essentials for a good night's sleep

When it comes to sleeping comfortably, nothing is more important than lying down on a mattress tailored specifically to your liking. The right mattress can make the difference between tossing and turning in bed all night as opposed to sleeping like a baby. There are different mattress types for different types of people as well as different types of sleepers. Maybe you like a springy mattress or you need an orthopedic one for your back? Look into what mattress type works for you. As far as mattress thickness goes, thicker is always better, as not only does it protect the springs from hurting your back a few decades in, but it also adds a certain sophistication to the bedroom.