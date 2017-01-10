8 bedroom essentials for a good night's sleep

Sleeping nowadays is easier said than done, don't you think? How I wish I could be a kid again and naps were mandatory! It must be our crazy, hectic, stressful lifestyle… or it could just be because the bedroom isn't conducive to getting as good of a night's sleep as it should be. Here's a roundup of eight bedroom essentials for a good night's sleep — things that you can invest in for some uninterrupted shut-eye.
When it comes to sleeping comfortably, nothing is more important than lying down on a mattress tailored specifically to your liking. The right mattress can make the difference between tossing and turning in bed all night as opposed to sleeping like a baby. There are different mattress types for different types of people as well as different types of sleepers. Maybe you like a springy mattress or you need an orthopedic one for your back? Look into what mattress type works for you. As far as mattress thickness goes, thicker is always better, as not only does it protect the springs from hurting your back a few decades in, but it also adds a certain sophistication to the bedroom.
The bedroom is your sanctuary away from the noise of the rest of life, so make sure you set the mood and decorate it so you feel relaxed, like this minimal designed bedroom from Casa Più Arredamenti. If you don't want to keep the walls white, opt for cool shades like dove grays, lilacs, and muted shades of blue, and add comforting textures like soft, fluffy rugs to make you want to kick off your shoes and destress.
It may seem a little silly, but if you're using the wrong pillow for your sleeping style, it's just going to make for one uncomfortable night. If you curl up on your side at night, you need a firm pillow with plenty of loft to keep your head aligned with your spine. If you sleep on your back, look for a slightly softer, thinner pillow that won't push your head too far forward, which is a common cause of neck pain. And, if you sleep on your stomach, you'll want a thin cushioning, so you won't be arching you head all night and wake up with a stiff neck.
Some folks swear by sleeping under a duvet because it does more than just keep you warm in a cold room, it can also help you sleep better. I should know, I'm one of them! In the same way that swaddling helps babies sleep, a heavy blanket can help calm your nerves. Since the Philippine weather can be really humid, pick a light summer duvet instead of the heavier ones so you get the same effect without feeling suffocated.
Keeping bright lights on late at night can mess with your natural Circadian rhythms. Switching from bright overhead lighting to the softer, dimmer glow of a lamp about an hour or so before bed is a good way to clue your body into the fact that it's time to hit the hay.
Staring as a bright screen right before bedtime can trick your body into feeling more awake than it actually is. Put your gadgets in silent mode and stow them away somewhere they can't be reached right away to deter you from checking your phone or tablet when you wake up in the middle of the night to go to the toilet.
Sitting down to finishing a few chapters of the latest novel you're reading before going to bed is such a relaxing way to cap off the day, relaxing your brain and keeping it preoccupied from going over the comings and goings of the past 24 hours by escaping into a period novel, sci-fi thriller, or fancies of fantasy before calling it a night.
Furnishings, upholstery, synthetic building materials, and cleaning products in homes and offices can emit a variety of toxic compounds, like formaldehyde. If outdoor pollution in the country isn't enough, indoor air pollution caused by pollen, bacteria, and molds, as well as outdoor air contaminants that find its way into buildings like car exhaust fumes are made worse in small or poorly-ventilated spaces, like say your bedroom. Get yourself some air-purifying plants like garden mums, spider plants, lilies, and ferns. They absorb some of the particulates from the air at the same time that they take in carbon dioxide, which is then processed into oxygen through photosynthesis, making for a restful, allergy-free night.