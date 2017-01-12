12 amazing ideas for your media room

The media room, or home theater as some call it, is the seat of entertainment in the house. It is a happy space where we leisurely spend our lazy days or nights unwinding over a glass of cold beer and a Narcos marathon alone or movie nights with the rest of our housemates. Good times are indeed spent in this room, so here are some interesting ideas if you want to make it awesome than it already is.
Depending on the color of the walls and things inside the room, a mural can be a great conversation-starter or complement to its surroundings. A black-and-white piece is always a safe yet classy choice, but colored ones are also fun. Make sure to stick to a palette and be mindful of when to downplay visual noise. This lavender wall sprinkled with gentle yellow lights highlights the dominant mustard couch. Notably, the black-and-white mural of a photographer nicely evens out the colors without being too understated.
Invite your guests for stargazing indoors! Impress them by setting up a fiber optic starry ceiling in your media room, aside from having flourescent lamps or light bulbs. Kids will surely enjoy these and you'll definitely be able to spend more time with them as you all exchange information about constellations and galaxies.
When you're hosting a full house, no doubt, you'd be left with a standing room, unless your guests decide to be more down-to-earth and recline or cross-sit on the floor. The best and convenient solution is to keep a couple of extra ottomans or bean bags around. If they're light, you can even stow them in a closet! This media room by Anna Maya & Anderson Shussler accommodates a lot of guests aching to sit and enjoy a good film.The ottomans are playfully colorful which add more fun to the space.
Exude a more homey or even oriental vibe by replacing spacious couches like these ones on the photo! They're ideal for smaller spaces and are equally as adorable as ottomans.
Here's something a little more psychedelic courtesy of Decoussemaecker Interieurs. We totally love the ceiling and the walls, and they beautifully contrast the magenta carpet and sheer curtain. Never mind that a light curtain was used, the waved ceiling and carpeted floor may just be what you need to absorb and diffuse the sound coming from your speakers or instruments. If you're looking to invest on good sound in your media room, check out acoustics architecture experts.
If you're serious about music and aiming to produce one of your own, go and opt for a recording studio-type room. It may even just be a small booth. Rooms like these, of course, rely on good surface equipment. Put up classy warm yellow or white studio lights and you're off to a good recording session.
What spells cool? Bar! No, seriously, we mean it. Having a bar in your home theater or media room is a rad idea. Aside from it being a space to drink and be merry (great conversations happen in bars, after all), it also gives hosts the convenience of serving drinks without having to go to the kitchen. For this particular design, the bar is conveniently situated behind the movie seats, facing the screen.
This monochromatic room is suitable for small spaces but interesting nonetheless. Note the four-seater round table and the sleek black billiard table, to be softened by the modern and warm lighting overhead. It's like Cruella de Vil had a lucid interval.
When it's purely about family, including the tots, adding a kiddie zone to your media room would be a great way to keep them entertained for a good two hours or so, depending on the fun amenities available. Placing exciting pastel chairs, carpets, and materials around like this one are a great idea. The built-in storage shelf is also a smart way to keep toys and storybooks, among other things.
A media room shouldn't merely house high-tech items. Besides, a book is part of that pervasive institution we call
media. So, if your family has got an extensive book collection, try placing them here, too. Look how this funky wall-mounted book shelf adds character to the space.
If wall-mounted is not your thing, opt for built-in, floor-to-ceiling shelves. You can even have them built surrounding your media room to act as an interesting wall. We like how the white paint of the doors, ceiling and shelves neutralizes the multicolored books. If you're meticulous, you can even cover the books in special colored paper and arrange them by color or shade, to give it a nice, clean rainbow finish.
Another interesting look for a media room would be elevated spaces to demarcate, for example, the reading area from the television-viewing portion. You can add dividers, too.This one can be a perfect small stage for song, poetry, stand-up comedy performances, and the like. Imagine your guests casually sitting on the edges or the stairs while listening to your children's acoustic rendition of The Beatles'
All You Need Is Love!
Constructing cubicles like this one for reading is such a quaint idea. Notice the carpet and throw pillow inside that serve as a private reading or jamming spot. The space is also ventilated by the high window above. A better view of the bookshelf is found below. Now, think of the colors used. Each cubicle has its own warm color, neatly divided by the white columns. The flooring is also a nice vinyl mimicking wood.
A sort of panoramic view from the previous item, this space made use of natural light to enliven the room. We're not quite sure though with the hammock in this spot as it might just be an obstruction. Of course, this lighting is only ideal for spaces far from the television or screen, unless a good curtain is to be mounted to cover it when it's movie time. Also, glass is not good for reflecting sound, so it might diminish your viewing experience.
Free of the pieces of furniture and as a base, this industrial media room screams understated uh-mazing! Visualize it as a sleekier industrial space! Now look at the possible dynamics here. Your friends playing a game of cards by the round table and chairs beyond while the rest trooping over the boob tube by the couch and some sitting by the stairs sharing a funny memory. Finally, there is also the ethereal illustration by the corner that adds creativity to the room.