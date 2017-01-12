12 amazing ideas for your media room

A sort of panoramic view from the previous item, this space made use of natural light to enliven the room. We're not quite sure though with the hammock in this spot as it might just be an obstruction. Of course, this lighting is only ideal for spaces far from the television or screen, unless a good curtain is to be mounted to cover it when it's movie time. Also, glass is not good for reflecting sound, so it might diminish your viewing experience.