10 ingenious ideas for storing bicycles

At the turn of the century, the world saw the importance of bicycles. Not only as a contributing factor to a more healthy lifestyle, riding a bicycle is also good for the environment. Moreover, it saves you a lot of money if you use it a mode of transportation. To encourage you to embrace the bicycle lifestyle, here are some ideas to make it part of your house. Whether it's the garage or the living room, there's always a space for this two-wheel wonder.
Bicycles are such pretty things that putting them up the wall is not such a bad idea. We are loving the white bicycle hanging on the white frame at the white wall!
Make your bicycles form a line… vertically. This not only saves space but it is also a neat arrangement that is easy on the eye.
Storing your bicycle up in the ceiling can be done easily by installing a mounting to hold it in place.
If you want to keep the floor free from parked bicycles, take them up to the ceiling.
Not enough space in your garden to store your bike? Your bike can share a space with your plants.
Book shelf, check. Bike holder, check. Ingenious interior design idea, double check!
Add a little more character to your bedroom by storing your bike in a wall mounting like this one.
Save space and store two bicycles on top of each other.
Embrace industrial style and keep your bike in sight.
This is an excellent storage idea if you live in a high ceiling loft.