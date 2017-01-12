Your browser is out-of-date.

10 ingenious ideas for storing bicycles

Bike Valet, Sonntagsstaat Sonntagsstaat Living roomStorage
At the turn of the century, the world saw the importance of bicycles. Not only as a contributing factor to a more healthy lifestyle, riding a bicycle is also good for the environment. Moreover, it saves you a lot of money if you use it a mode of transportation. To encourage you to embrace the bicycle lifestyle, here are some ideas to make it part of your house. Whether it's the garage or the living room, there's always a space for this two-wheel wonder. 

Wall art

SLÎT – weiß, MIKILI – Bicycle Furniture MIKILI – Bicycle Furniture Living roomShelves
MIKILI – Bicycle Furniture

MIKILI – Bicycle Furniture
MIKILI – Bicycle Furniture
MIKILI – Bicycle Furniture

Bicycles are such pretty things that putting them up the wall is not such a bad idea. We are loving the white bicycle hanging on the white frame at the white wall!

Vertical

母の家, 長井建築設計室 長井建築設計室 Minimalist garage/shed
長井建築設計室

長井建築設計室
長井建築設計室
長井建築設計室

Make your bicycles form a line… vertically. This not only saves space but it is also a neat arrangement that is easy on the eye.

Look up

flat-bike-lift photo gallery, flat-bike-lift flat-bike-lift Modern garage/shed
flat-bike-lift

flat-bike-lift
flat-bike-lift
flat-bike-lift

Storing your bicycle up in the ceiling can be done easily by installing a mounting to hold it in place.

Ceiling parking

flat-bike-lift photo gallery, flat-bike-lift flat-bike-lift Modern garage/shed
flat-bike-lift

flat-bike-lift
flat-bike-lift
flat-bike-lift

If you want to keep the floor free from parked bicycles, take them up to the ceiling.

Garden variety

Bike and log store with green roof Organic Roofs Modern style gardens
Organic Roofs

Bike and log store with green roof

Organic Roofs
Organic Roofs
Organic Roofs

Not enough space in your garden to store your bike? Your bike can share a space with your plants.

Books and bikes

Bike Valet, Sonntagsstaat Sonntagsstaat Living roomStorage
Sonntagsstaat

Sonntagsstaat
Sonntagsstaat
Sonntagsstaat

Book shelf, check. Bike holder, check. Ingenious interior design idea, double check!

Bike in the bedroom

KEFIR HOME, IK-architects IK-architects Minimalist bedroom
IK-architects

IK-architects
IK-architects
IK-architects

Add a little more character to your bedroom by storing your bike in a wall mounting like this one.

Top and bottom

LINK HOUSE, 松岡健治一級建築士事務所 松岡健治一級建築士事務所 Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs Plywood
松岡健治一級建築士事務所

松岡健治一級建築士事務所
松岡健治一級建築士事務所
松岡健治一級建築士事務所

Save space and store two bicycles on top of each other.

Industrial style

Landloft Stuttgart, CIP Architekten Ingenieure CIP Architekten Ingenieure Pang-industriya na corridors estilo, Pasilyo & Hagdan
CIP Architekten Ingenieure

CIP Architekten Ingenieure
CIP Architekten Ingenieure
CIP Architekten Ingenieure

Embrace industrial style and keep your bike in sight.

Lofty

Loft Amsterdam, Piet-Jan van den Kommer Piet-Jan van den Kommer Living room
Piet-Jan van den Kommer

Piet-Jan van den Kommer
Piet-Jan van den Kommer
Piet-Jan van den Kommer

This is an excellent storage idea if you live in a high ceiling loft.

Which ingenious idea for storing bicycle is your favorite? We'd love to hear from you below.

