8 chic ways to decorate with antique furniture

Texture is a smart yet subtle method to spice up any room. Think of the basic textures like wood, metal, plastic, and fiber. You would be surprised how a little dash of wood against metal adds depth to any interior design. Try to work within a particular color palette to harmonize them like how this dated large wooden wall mirror was painted green which compliments the other greens, whites and warm yellows and browns of the metal table and chairs and the rest of the elements. It sounds tricky but once you've put them all together, you'll have a magazine spread-worthy interiors and it would all look like it was effortlessly done like a pro. And, yes, it's all in the details.