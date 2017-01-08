25 properties with the most enviable views

Have you always wanted to have an apartment at the top floor of a tall condominium? Or perhaps a beach house or a modern home nestled in the woods? Aside from having a dream house, we bet you also have a dream view. With 7,107 islands, the Philippines has no shortage for stunning and breathtaking views. Whether it's the cityscape skyline of Makati, the chilly highlands of Tagaytay, or the crystal beach of Batangas, there's always a backdrop to admire. Here, we'll show you thirty properties where you can marvel at that dream view you you've always wanted. Tip: pay close attention in designing your decks and patios to maximize the view.