Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

25 properties with the most enviable views

ieth inolino homify ieth inolino homify
homify Minimalist bedroom Wood White
Loading admin actions …

Have you always wanted to have an apartment at the top floor of a tall condominium? Or perhaps a beach house or a modern home nestled in the woods? Aside from having a dream house, we bet you also have a dream view. With 7,107 islands, the Philippines has no shortage for stunning and breathtaking views. Whether it's the cityscape skyline of Makati, the chilly highlands of Tagaytay, or the crystal beach of Batangas, there's always a backdrop to admire. Here, we'll show you thirty properties where you can marvel at  that dream view you you've always wanted. Tip: pay close attention in designing your decks and patios to maximize the view.

Paris is always a good idea

homify Minimalist bedroom Wood White
homify

homify
homify
homify

Views of nature

Casa das Gerais, Denise Macedo Arquitetos Associados Denise Macedo Arquitetos Associados Study/office
Denise Macedo Arquitetos Associados

Denise Macedo Arquitetos Associados
Denise Macedo Arquitetos Associados
Denise Macedo Arquitetos Associados

Sea and sunset

#İstanbultadilat, Daire Tadilatları Daire Tadilatları Living room
Daire Tadilatları

Daire Tadilatları
Daire Tadilatları
Daire Tadilatları

Clean lines

Casa CS, BLK-Porto Arquitectura BLK-Porto Arquitectura Kitchen
BLK-Porto Arquitectura

BLK-Porto Arquitectura
BLK-Porto Arquitectura
BLK-Porto Arquitectura

Hillside towns

Einfamilienhaus 2013, Bernd Gruber Kitzbühel Bernd Gruber Kitzbühel Living room
Bernd Gruber Kitzbühel

Bernd Gruber Kitzbühel
Bernd Gruber Kitzbühel
Bernd Gruber Kitzbühel

Perfect framing

Descender Front systems can include windows and doors homify Mediterranean style house
homify

Descender Front systems can include windows and doors

homify
homify
homify

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

A little sunlight

Modernes Traumhaus mit 1a-Aussicht, GIAN SALIS ARCHITEKT GIAN SALIS ARCHITEKT Modern windows & doors
GIAN SALIS ARCHITEKT

GIAN SALIS ARCHITEKT
GIAN SALIS ARCHITEKT
GIAN SALIS ARCHITEKT

Greenery everywhere

Loft, Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Modern windows & doors
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados

Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados

On top of the world

Интерьер шоу-рума в жилом комплексе «Москва-Сити» , Архитектурное бюро "Дом-А" Архитектурное бюро 'Дом-А' Eclectic style windows & doors
Архитектурное бюро <q>Дом-А</q>

Архитектурное бюро "Дом-А"
Архитектурное бюро <q>Дом-А</q>
Архитектурное бюро "Дом-А"

Be inspired while you cook

Casa Varatojo , Atelier Data Lda Atelier Data Lda Modern windows & doors
Atelier Data Lda

Casa Varatojo

Atelier Data Lda
Atelier Data Lda
Atelier Data Lda

Tropical paradise

Splendida vista sul lago di Lugano, DF Design DF Design Terrace
DF Design

DF Design
DF Design
DF Design

Farm life

Privathaus mit Holzfenstern, KAPO Fenster und Türen GmbH KAPO Fenster und Türen GmbH Modern windows & doors
KAPO Fenster und Türen GmbH

KAPO Fenster und Türen GmbH
KAPO Fenster und Türen GmbH
KAPO Fenster und Türen GmbH

Not a square

Beechcroft, IQ Glass UK IQ Glass UK Modern windows & doors
IQ Glass UK

Beechcroft

IQ Glass UK
IQ Glass UK
IQ Glass UK

The alps

Haus der Ufogel, Aberjung Design Agency Aberjung Design Agency Modern windows & doors
Aberjung Design Agency

Aberjung Design Agency
Aberjung Design Agency
Aberjung Design Agency

White framing

GALLERY HOUSE 미술가의 집, HBA-rchitects HBA-rchitects Minimal style window and door
HBA-rchitects

HBA-rchitects
HBA-rchitects
HBA-rchitects

City skyline

SUÍTE DO EXECUTIVO CASA COR 2013, BC Arquitetos BC Arquitetos Terrace
BC Arquitetos

BC Arquitetos
BC Arquitetos
BC Arquitetos

Cocktails with a view

Cliff Dwelling, Specht Architects Specht Architects Terrace
Specht Architects

Cliff Dwelling

Specht Architects
Specht Architects
Specht Architects

Holiday vibe

Bedroom 3 Terrace TG Studio Terrace
TG Studio

Bedroom 3 Terrace

TG Studio
TG Studio
TG Studio

Cool and cozy

Wohnungen Bauträger 3D-Visualisierung, winhard 3D winhard 3D Flat roof
winhard 3D

winhard 3D
winhard 3D
winhard 3D

Look out over the horizon

Porthleven, LEIVARS LEIVARS Terrace
LEIVARS

Porthleven

LEIVARS
LEIVARS
LEIVARS

Lots of greens

CASA EM FORMA DE ABRAÇO , pedro quintela studio pedro quintela studio Terrace White
pedro quintela studio

pedro quintela studio
pedro quintela studio
pedro quintela studio

Panoramic views

IPE HOUSE, P+0 Arquitectura P+0 Arquitectura Terrace
P+0 Arquitectura

IPE HOUSE

P+0 Arquitectura
P+0 Arquitectura
P+0 Arquitectura

Relax by the lake

Residência LL, Mascarenhas Arquitetos Associados Mascarenhas Arquitetos Associados Terrace
Mascarenhas Arquitetos Associados

Mascarenhas Arquitetos Associados
Mascarenhas Arquitetos Associados
Mascarenhas Arquitetos Associados

Best view in Berlin

Wohnung mit Terrasse über den Dächern Berlins, loomilux loomilux Terrace
loomilux

loomilux
loomilux
loomilux
A 40m² prefabricated home is a couple's perfect hideaway
Which property is your favorite? We'd love to hear from you below.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks