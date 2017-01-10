An address where tradition and modern-minimalism meet

The key characteristic of this home is exposed structural elements. The interior architecture reminds us of colonial houses in wealthy provinces in the Philippines. Imagine if you can transform a farmhouse in Bacolod and turn it into something modern and minimalist like this one. That will definitely be a coveted holiday house today! Let's take a closer look.
The large brick window frame the garden as you look from the inside. As you enter the hallway, you can't help but be intrigued by what lies behind the door. You see hints of wood that stands out against the sweeping white walls. This we can say, prepare to be amazed.
Upon entering, you are greeted by structural elements that serve as the foundation of the house. The dark, aged wood gives you a sense of history and nostalgia. But because of the minimalist design of the house, the traditional wood doesn't look old and dated. The hanging lamps with black power cables also give a modern feel in the spacious interior.
The windows act like frames that it makes the living room look like a photo gallery. Situated by the post, the Barcelona chair adds a nice touch to this elegant space.
Just behind is the island kitchen, which like the rest of the house, embraces minimalism. The open space concept for the living room and the kitchen works best for a house like this that celebrates space and more space.
Championing wood as the material of choice, a modest dining set adds to the charm of this traditional house. Despite all the emptiness and breathing spaces in this area, the room still evokes a warm vibes, thanks to all the wood details.
Clamped by two walls on both side, the handrail was consciously eliminated in the interior design to stay true to its minimalist aesthetics. The baluster was likewise kept simple to maintain the open space flow of the room.
The bathroom adheres to the wabi-sabi philosophy of the home. It is simple, clean, and clutter free. It is minimalist yet modern and elegant like the rest of the house.