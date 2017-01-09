Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

This dated home gets an amazing facelift

ieth inolino homify ieth inolino homify
Veränderungen - Die Magie der innenarchitektonischen Umgestaltung, Stilschmiede - Berlin - Interior Design Stilschmiede - Berlin - Interior Design
Loading admin actions …

If you are wondering that a fairy godmother exists, this home is a proof that it does. Remember how Cinderella's fairy godmother transformed a pumpkin to an elegant carriage? This home surely feels like that kind of transformation. Let us show you what we mean.

Before: hallway

Veränderungen - Die Magie der innenarchitektonischen Umgestaltung, Stilschmiede - Berlin - Interior Design Stilschmiede - Berlin - Interior Design
Stilschmiede—Berlin—Interior Design

Stilschmiede - Berlin - Interior Design
Stilschmiede—Berlin—Interior Design
Stilschmiede - Berlin - Interior Design

Well, well, well. How do we start to describe this catastrophe? While pastel colors on the wall could be refreshing and interesting, it didn't seem like it when you combine peach, yellow, and sky blue together. You might want to check out 10 decorating mistakes to avoid to save yourself from something like this.

After: hallway

Veränderungen - Die Magie der innenarchitektonischen Umgestaltung, Stilschmiede - Berlin - Interior Design Stilschmiede - Berlin - Interior Design
Stilschmiede—Berlin—Interior Design

Stilschmiede - Berlin - Interior Design
Stilschmiede—Berlin—Interior Design
Stilschmiede - Berlin - Interior Design

Thank heavens for the gift of white! Painting the hallway in white not only makes it bigger and brighter but it also gives a sense of order and balance. The floorers did an excellent job with the shabby chic wood design. We are also loving the huge mirror that gives plenty of character to this once forgotten corridor. 

Before: guest bathroom

Veränderungen - Die Magie der innenarchitektonischen Umgestaltung, Stilschmiede - Berlin - Interior Design Stilschmiede - Berlin - Interior Design
Stilschmiede—Berlin—Interior Design

Stilschmiede - Berlin - Interior Design
Stilschmiede—Berlin—Interior Design
Stilschmiede - Berlin - Interior Design

Sometimes an all-white room isn't always the best idea. Case in point, this bathroom with white wall, white tiles, and white toilet and sink. Now let's see how we can fix that, shall we?

After: guest bathroom

Veränderungen - Die Magie der innenarchitektonischen Umgestaltung, Stilschmiede - Berlin - Interior Design Stilschmiede - Berlin - Interior Design
Stilschmiede—Berlin—Interior Design

Stilschmiede - Berlin - Interior Design
Stilschmiede—Berlin—Interior Design
Stilschmiede - Berlin - Interior Design

If an all white ensemble isn't doing the trick, why don't you try mosaic to liven up the bathroom wall? The neutral colors serve as an interesting backdrop against the white fixtures. Don't forget to add a statement piece like this rustic wooden bathroom cabinet.

Before: old kitchen

Veränderungen - Die Magie der innenarchitektonischen Umgestaltung, Stilschmiede - Berlin - Interior Design Stilschmiede - Berlin - Interior Design
Stilschmiede—Berlin—Interior Design

Stilschmiede - Berlin - Interior Design
Stilschmiede—Berlin—Interior Design
Stilschmiede - Berlin - Interior Design

If you want your kitchen to inspire you with your cooking, this is not the one for you. The only thing this kitchen can do for you is to beg you to have pizza delivered to your home so that you don't have to use it. 

After: new bathroom

Veränderungen - Die Magie der innenarchitektonischen Umgestaltung, Stilschmiede - Berlin - Interior Design Stilschmiede - Berlin - Interior Design
Stilschmiede—Berlin—Interior Design

Stilschmiede - Berlin - Interior Design
Stilschmiede—Berlin—Interior Design
Stilschmiede - Berlin - Interior Design

Don't be afraid of a drastic change if you think something is not working in your home. Take for example this vibrant bathroom that used to be a lonesome kitchen in its past life. 

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Before: entrance

Veränderungen - Die Magie der innenarchitektonischen Umgestaltung, Stilschmiede - Berlin - Interior Design Stilschmiede - Berlin - Interior Design
Stilschmiede—Berlin—Interior Design

Stilschmiede - Berlin - Interior Design
Stilschmiede—Berlin—Interior Design
Stilschmiede - Berlin - Interior Design

If you would not like to invite anyone inside your home, make sure it's poorly lighted and there's nothing interesting and inviting inside. Boy, are we glad that the renovation was in progress!

After: entrance

Veränderungen - Die Magie der innenarchitektonischen Umgestaltung, Stilschmiede - Berlin - Interior Design Stilschmiede - Berlin - Interior Design
Stilschmiede—Berlin—Interior Design

Stilschmiede - Berlin - Interior Design
Stilschmiede—Berlin—Interior Design
Stilschmiede - Berlin - Interior Design

Now isn't this a home you would like to explore? The new beige palette is the perfect backdrop for the white side table and the barn door used as a frame. It truly makes something shabby, totally chic!

Before: old living room

Veränderungen - Die Magie der innenarchitektonischen Umgestaltung, Stilschmiede - Berlin - Interior Design Stilschmiede - Berlin - Interior Design
Stilschmiede—Berlin—Interior Design

Stilschmiede - Berlin - Interior Design
Stilschmiede—Berlin—Interior Design
Stilschmiede - Berlin - Interior Design

The heavy printed furniture, curtain, and carpet do nothing for this room. Every thing must go!

After: new bedroom

Veränderungen - Die Magie der innenarchitektonischen Umgestaltung, Stilschmiede - Berlin - Interior Design Stilschmiede - Berlin - Interior Design
Stilschmiede—Berlin—Interior Design

Stilschmiede - Berlin - Interior Design
Stilschmiede—Berlin—Interior Design
Stilschmiede - Berlin - Interior Design

Tada! New and improved every thing! New wall, new curtain, new furniture, entirely new room. With this one, the white wall and white curtain definitely made the room look brighter and livelier. 

Before: dining room

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

Just like the old living room, this dining room is dim and cluttered with heavy and dark furniture. Time to bring out that magic wand and give new life to this tired dining room!

After: dining room

Veränderungen - Die Magie der innenarchitektonischen Umgestaltung, Stilschmiede - Berlin - Interior Design Stilschmiede - Berlin - Interior Design
Stilschmiede—Berlin—Interior Design

Stilschmiede - Berlin - Interior Design
Stilschmiede—Berlin—Interior Design
Stilschmiede - Berlin - Interior Design

This room is beyond recognition! The glass sliding door allows natural light inside the room, making it brighter and more inviting. The new dining set adds modern elegance to the room. What a transformation indeed!

Top 5 of the week: Little details and minimalism rule!
How do you find the makeover of this home? We'd love to hear from you below.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks