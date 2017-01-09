This dated home gets an amazing facelift

If you are wondering that a fairy godmother exists, this home is a proof that it does. Remember how Cinderella's fairy godmother transformed a pumpkin to an elegant carriage? This home surely feels like that kind of transformation. Let us show you what we mean.
Well, well, well. How do we start to describe this catastrophe? While pastel colors on the wall could be refreshing and interesting, it didn't seem like it when you combine peach, yellow, and sky blue together. You might want to check out 10 decorating mistakes to avoid to save yourself from something like this.
Thank heavens for the gift of white! Painting the hallway in white not only makes it bigger and brighter but it also gives a sense of order and balance. The floorers did an excellent job with the shabby chic wood design. We are also loving the huge mirror that gives plenty of character to this once forgotten corridor.
Sometimes an all-white room isn't always the best idea. Case in point, this bathroom with white wall, white tiles, and white toilet and sink. Now let's see how we can fix that, shall we?
If an all white ensemble isn't doing the trick, why don't you try mosaic to liven up the bathroom wall? The neutral colors serve as an interesting backdrop against the white fixtures. Don't forget to add a statement piece like this rustic wooden bathroom cabinet.
If you want your kitchen to inspire you with your cooking, this is not the one for you. The only thing this kitchen can do for you is to beg you to have pizza delivered to your home so that you don't have to use it.
Don't be afraid of a drastic change if you think something is not working in your home. Take for example this vibrant bathroom that used to be a lonesome kitchen in its past life.
If you would not like to invite anyone inside your home, make sure it's poorly lighted and there's nothing interesting and inviting inside. Boy, are we glad that the renovation was in progress!
Now isn't this a home you would like to explore? The new beige palette is the perfect backdrop for the white side table and the barn door used as a frame. It truly makes something shabby, totally chic!
The heavy printed furniture, curtain, and carpet do nothing for this room. Every thing must go!
Tada! New and improved every thing! New wall, new curtain, new furniture, entirely new room. With this one, the white wall and white curtain definitely made the room look brighter and livelier.
Just like the old living room, this dining room is dim and cluttered with heavy and dark furniture. Time to bring out that magic wand and give new life to this tired dining room!
This room is beyond recognition! The glass sliding door allows natural light inside the room, making it brighter and more inviting. The new dining set adds modern elegance to the room. What a transformation indeed!