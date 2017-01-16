Affordable ways to make your home look luxurious

Marie Kondo, the popular Japanese organizing consultant and author, turned decluttering from a chore to an art form. Curate the items you own and only keep the ones that spark joy. Rather than focusing solely on throwing things away, which Ms. Kondo acknowledges only brings unhappiness, be sure to cherish what you love. One does this by taking each item in your hand and asking yourself “does this spark joy?” If the answer is yes, then it stays. If your gut tells you it doesn't, then throw it out. You have to touch every item so that your body can react to it, making it more of an emotional process than an intellectual one. Clean, organized homes does lend a feeling of luxury as opposed to homes that look like they came straight out of an episode of 'Hoarders'.