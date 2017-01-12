Money-saving tips for decorating your condominium unit

In order to add character to a condominium unit, add personalized art to each room. It doesn't have to be expensive—blow up your favorite photos of you recent travel, your kids, or your pets to display on the wall, buy and download digital files from Etsy merchants, or create your own—it just needs to be something you'd enjoy looking at. Use throw pillows, throw blankets, and area rugs to give your ‘old’ room a new look and feel and try a new color palette by mixing and matching patterns and solids. These accessories are inexpensive and can be changed on a whim. Have a worn area on the floor? Cover it with a funky new area rug – instantly and cheaply solving a decor dilemma.