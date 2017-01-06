Take a tour of this ultra-modern wave property

Located in the Spanish village of L’Ametlla del Vallès in Barcelona, this house was creatively rendered by the architects at Mirag Arquitectura I Gestio. With a verdant pine forest to the west and some private residences to the east, this uniquely designed abode combines black and white to make a stunning statement unlike anything you have seen before. Its street-facing façade is dark, opaque and unusual, while the backside opens up to the beautiful garden and forested landscape. Built on a sloping plot of land, the parking area of the house is on a higher level or at the street level, while the other living spaces are at a lower level to ensure privacy from the street traffic and noises. The studio or the study room is at the street level though, and acts as a middleman between the front and back facades.