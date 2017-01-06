Drink up: Cool bar ideas to copy for your home

Entertaining at home is an exciting way to show off your personal style and can be a lot more affordable (and fun!) when done right. Having your own home bar offers convenience, privacy, and security, ending the day with a glass of wine or treating yourself to a tipple of brandy after dinner. Whether you want to replicate the experience of having a night out on the town or create the feeling of an intimate bistro wine bar, these cool bar ideas to copy for your home can make you and your guests feel extra special.