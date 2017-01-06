Drink up: Cool bar ideas to copy for your home

Entertaining at home is an exciting way to show off your personal style and can be a lot more affordable (and fun!) when done right. Having your own home bar offers convenience, privacy, and security, ending the day with a glass of wine or treating yourself to a tipple of brandy after dinner. Whether you want to replicate the experience of having a night out on the town or create the feeling of an intimate bistro wine bar, these cool bar ideas to copy for your home can make you and your guests feel extra special.
If you constantly find yourself out at the bar with your mates bonding over the basketball game, a bowl of peanuts, and a cold brewskie, consider recreating a laid-back bar at home. All you need is a widescreen TV, comfortable seating options like bar stools and a comfortable sofa, and your favorite liquors, of course. Decorate the bar with dark wood, to give the space a masculine vibe, and keep a fridge under the bar filled with your beers of choice.
If you're looking for a more feminine way to display your bottles of liqueur, a bar cart is definitely the way to go, like this gorgeous set up from Piloni Arquitertura. Go cart hunting at your local thrift stores in Dapitan and Cubao X and you may just come away with the bar card of your dreams at a price that won't break the bank. Display bottles of local labels like Don Papa Rum and Manille Liqueur on a silver platter and add a vase of flowers or ornamental plants for a chic, modern aesthetic.
If you're the
Sunday funday, better than a Monday! type of gal, what's a better deal than enjoying mimosas with the crew by the chic, kitchen counter? Add a touch of fun to your bar set up with a playful accent like these Baa Bar Stools, and keep the bar equipment safely hidden underneath the counter until you need to bring it out.
If you're not one to fuss about, and are just looking for something simple, consider this mini bar from Harper. The design is straightforward with simple lines that can compliment any space, that can also be used as a display for your poison of choice.
If you have kids in the house, having a display of bottles that can fall and cause the little ones harm may not be the best idea. Instead, opt for a low-key yet sophisticated presentation with a cocktail cabinet, like this one from Rupert Bevan, and keep all those expensive single malts hidden away from little hands.
Coffee in your cocktail? Check. This cart serves two purposes—getting you drink as well as sobering you up! Have guests help themselves to their libations of choice, maybe admire the artwork, and enjoy a shot of Nespresso's excellent esresso before they hit the road.
If collecting good vino is more your style, maybe consider investing in a wine rack, or at the very least, a wine refrigerator, as the weather in the Philippines isn't exactly the best for keeping a good year.