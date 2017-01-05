An old Spanish-colonial bungalow gets a makeover

While this old home looks like it was taken out of a page of a history book, there is still something quite romantic about living in a white-washed adobe home. The dilapidated building has pretty sturdy foundations, and all that it needed was a fix here and there, a slap of white paint, and modern interiors to bring it into the 21st century.
If you're looking to build a farm or need inspiration on how to give a fresh, new look to what's already there, check out how this old Spanish-colonioal bungalow in rural Portugal got a modern makeover.
This once gorgeous farmhouse, established in the 1920s, was owned by the Gomes family, built as a wedding gift to the owner's daughter and remained an active farm until the 1970s. This modest sized home has literally risen from the rubble thanks to the efforts of Atelier Rua Arquitectos, who took on the challenge of turning this abandoned building and restoring the home back to its past glory, surrounded by fig, almond, and orange groves.
This ancient deep well is an original to the building. All it needed was a little polishing up, new beams installed, and a coat of paint, and makes for an eye-catching element located close to the building's entrance, preserving the pastoral charm of the surroundings that the new owners were adamant to maintain.
The main structure follows the original blueprint of the farmhouse, with its red-bricked roof and whitewashed being a staple in Spanish-colonial architecture, which also serves the purpose of keeping the people in the home cool during arid summer months and warm in the winter.
Inside the home, the simple and laid-back interiors exudes a bucolic charm. The rustic roof is supported by wooden beams that have also been painted white to make the room look bigger, with polished concrete floors. The space is simply furnished with decorative elements and a sisal floor mat only augments its beauty, with a white sofa, side tables, and a statement chair occupying this part of the house.
The breakfast and dining space is decorated with similarly decor with a natural aesthetic. The worn out dining table and chairs give a rustic feel with an almost shabby chic charm, and the pendant light compliments the polished concrete floors nicely while framed photographs and posters cheer up the walls. The neon green sign 'Ciao' gives the room a surprisingly modern aspect to the design, placed in a way that it becomes the focal point of the room.
Sticking to the simple, natural aesthetic, the bedroom is easy on the eyes and oh-so-relaxing keeping to the all white walls and concrete floors. The industrial bedside lighting fixtures almost look out of place, but the branch hooks they're hanging from give a rustic feel to the modern fixture.
A long uninterrupted terrace gives one a quiet respite from the goings on inside the home, as well as a fantastic vantage point to soak in the beauty of ones surroundings. This is the perfect place to relax with a cup of tea and watch the sun rise and set.
The pool side may exhibit a rather Spartan look, but it serves the purpose of providing a cool splash when necessary without having to deviate too much from the overall look of the home.