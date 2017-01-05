An old Spanish-colonial bungalow gets a makeover

While this old home looks like it was taken out of a page of a history book, there is still something quite romantic about living in a white-washed adobe home. The dilapidated building has pretty sturdy foundations, and all that it needed was a fix here and there, a slap of white paint, and modern interiors to bring it into the 21st century.

If you're looking to build a farm or need inspiration on how to give a fresh, new look to what's already there, check out how this old Spanish-colonioal bungalow in rural Portugal got a modern makeover.