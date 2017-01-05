Your browser is out-of-date.

8 tips to pulling off a monochrome scheme for your home

Katherine Rañeses Katherine Rañeses
Private House Renovation, Area-17 Architecture & Interiors
Like a classic Chanel tweed jacket, black and white will always be chic and contemporary, providing the ultimate foundation for you to build your room upon. For those who want to keep their design esthetic simple and classy, this is definitely a look you should consider! Plus, it isn't that hard to pull off. While monochrome is all about the white, black, and gray, it can start to look at little monotonous, but adding accents like gold, brass, timber, and marble really amp up the style dial.

Here are 8 tips to pulling off a monochrome scheme for your home:

Tip #1: Create dimension with texture

SS16 Style Guide - Refined Monochrome Collection - Living Room LuxDeco
LuxDeco

SS16 Style Guide—Refined Monochrome Collection—Living Room

LuxDeco
LuxDeco
LuxDeco

Forgoing color doesn’t have to equal a dull interior! Play around with texture, like this beautiful living room set up from LuxeDeco, softening up the black-and-white interiors by adding different textures like fluffy sheepskin rugs and a plush velvet sofa with gold accents, making room look luxurious, yet inviting and lived-in.

Tip #2: Prettify with plants

Private House Renovation, Area-17 Architecture & Interiors
Area-17 Architecture & Interiors

Private House Renovation

Area-17 Architecture & Interiors
Area-17 Architecture &amp; Interiors
Area-17 Architecture & Interiors

Introduce a third color into your space by adding some green in the form of ferns, succulents, creeping ivy, and maybe even small trees. . The greenery instantly makes any room feel welcoming and warm as the leaves breathe life into any room. Green, black, and white are the perfect color combination.

Tip #3: Just a hint of print

SS16 Style Guide - Refined Monochrome Collection - Hallway LuxDeco
LuxDeco

SS16 Style Guide—Refined Monochrome Collection—Hallway

LuxDeco
LuxDeco
LuxDeco

Too many black and white patterns in one room can make one feel like they're Alice falling down a rabbit hole—the overwhelming graphic patterns can make you dizzy. Take the less is more approach by styling detailed black and white motifs only where you want the room's focus to be, like this beautiful black, white, and gray painting above a chic black and white buffet table.

Tip #4: Composition is everything

SS16 Style Guide - Refined Monochrome Collection - Sidetable LuxDeco
LuxDeco

SS16 Style Guide—Refined Monochrome Collection—Sidetable

LuxDeco
LuxDeco
LuxDeco

By just using two colors in your furnishings and decor, you may run the risk of making the room look a bit monotonous. Playing with height and composition actually helps avoid this. The items on this side table are their own pieces of art when viewed individually, but arranged together in various heights, they make the room look a lot more interesting.

Tip #5: Go glossy

Whisper Grey Glass Splashback in Modern Monochrome Kitchen DIYSPLASHBACKS
DIYSPLASHBACKS

Whisper Grey Glass Splashback in Modern Monochrome Kitchen

DIYSPLASHBACKS
DIYSPLASHBACKS
DIYSPLASHBACKS

Make your black and white room make even more of a statement by creating drama with glossy monochrome accessories. This simple breakfast table becomes the focal point of the room because of the pretty gloss finish, accented with a fresh bowl of greens for added color. 

Tip #6: Scandinavian inspiration

Catalogo Ceramiche Pirrera, olivia Sciuto
olivia Sciuto

olivia Sciuto
olivia Sciuto
olivia Sciuto

For a super modern look, take some design advice from the Scandinavians and pair monochrome with wood and other natural material, giving it a softer, more modern look. The clean lines with the contemporary design is a match made in heaven, celebrating the Scandi ethos of simple design.

Tip #7: Keep things simple

Black and White Hallway Design Ideas , IONS DESIGN
IONS DESIGN

Black and White Hallway Design Ideas

IONS DESIGN
IONS DESIGN
IONS DESIGN

Sometimes, overthinking the design of a room and stuffing it with unnecessary furniture and knick-knacks can take away from a space instead of enhancing it. Ions Design strips down this hallway and makes it look even bigger with two big black-rimmed mirrors reflecting more light into the space.

Tip #8: Light it up

Texture wallpaper patterns for interior wall decor using custom wallpaper for home and office decor. Walls and Murals wallsandmurals
wallsandmurals

Texture wallpaper patterns for interior wall decor using custom wallpaper for home and office decor. Walls and Murals

wallsandmurals
wallsandmurals
wallsandmurals

Make the most of statement lighting to define key areas in a large monochrome space. Floor lamps provide interest in unused corners and table lamps are beautiful accents for the middle of a large black and white living room.

