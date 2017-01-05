Like a classic Chanel tweed jacket, black and white will always be chic and contemporary, providing the ultimate foundation for you to build your room upon. For those who want to keep their design esthetic simple and classy, this is definitely a look you should consider! Plus, it isn't that hard to pull off. While monochrome is all about the white, black, and gray, it can start to look at little monotonous, but adding accents like gold, brass, timber, and marble really amp up the style dial.

Here are 8 tips to pulling off a monochrome scheme for your home: