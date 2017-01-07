A modern bungalow idea to inspire your next home

Did you know bungalow originated from the Bengal region in South Asia? The term came from India, derived from the word bangalo, which means 'Bengali.' This was used to describe a house in 'Bengal style.' Nowadays, the meaning of the word bungalow may vary across the world but its features remain relatively the same--low-rise, detached, and cost-effective. If you are looking for a new house, consider discussing a modern bungalow with your architect. This type of house is perfect for a young couple who may or may not be thinking of starting their own family. Let's take a closer look at this modern bungalow to give you some inspiration.