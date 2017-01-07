A modern bungalow idea to inspire your next home

Did you know bungalow originated from the Bengal region in South Asia? The term came from India, derived from the word bangalo, which means 'Bengali.' This was used to describe a house in 'Bengal style.' Nowadays, the meaning of the word bungalow may vary across the world but its features remain relatively the same--low-rise, detached, and cost-effective. If you are looking for a new house, consider discussing a modern bungalow with your architect. This type of house is perfect for a young couple who may or may not be thinking of starting their own family. Let's take a closer look at this modern bungalow to give you some inspiration.
The lines that envelope the exterior of this modern bungalow catches the eye and keeps you intrigued. Notice how a concrete building was cut through with a metal facade. Despite the use of those materials, the smooth lines and finishes exude modernism and minimalism.
As you enter the house, subtle elements of the facade keeps the design interesting. The vertical handle of the door that runs from end to end gives an illusion of height. The glass beside the door makes the facade look bigger. And that small window in the corner is a nice surprise, don't you think?
The vertical glass by the door allows natural light inside the house. Having white ceiling and wall also help in making the room appear bigger and brighter. We like how the corner space was utilized for storage and coat hanger. It was also a smart idea to use the kitchen divider as a casual dining or bar area.
The columns and ceiling beams add to the modern design aesthetic of the house. They compliment the vertical window and the horizontal dressers. And those slim vertical artworks gave a nice touch to the room.
Staying faithful to the design and practical aesthetics of the house, the bathroom mirror occupies both ends of the room to give an illusion of length. We are also loving how the lighting creates an overall stylish and modern tone.