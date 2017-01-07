Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A modern bungalow idea to inspire your next home

ieth inolino homify ieth inolino homify
Modernisierung eines Bungalows der 60er , 4plus5 4plus5 Modern home
Loading admin actions …

Did you know bungalow originated from the Bengal region in South Asia? The term came from India, derived from the word bangalo, which means 'Bengali.' This was used to describe a house in 'Bengal style.' Nowadays, the meaning of the word bungalow may vary across the world but its features remain relatively the same--low-rise, detached, and cost-effective. If you are looking for a new house, consider discussing a modern bungalow with your architect. This type of house is perfect for a young couple who  may or may not be thinking of starting their own family. Let's take a closer look at this modern bungalow to give you some inspiration.

Striking lines

Modernisierung eines Bungalows der 60er , 4plus5 4plus5 Modern home
4plus5

4plus5
4plus5
4plus5

The lines that envelope the exterior of this modern bungalow catches the eye and keeps you intrigued. Notice how a concrete building was cut through with a metal facade. Despite the use of those materials, the smooth lines and finishes exude modernism and minimalism.

Up front

Modernisierung eines Bungalows der 60er , 4plus5 4plus5 Modern home
4plus5

4plus5
4plus5
4plus5

As you enter the house, subtle elements of the facade keeps the design interesting. The vertical handle of the door that runs from end to end gives an illusion of height. The glass beside the door makes the facade look bigger. And that small window in the corner is a nice surprise, don't you think?

The hallway

Modernisierung eines Bungalows der 60er , 4plus5 4plus5 Modern home
4plus5

4plus5
4plus5
4plus5

The vertical glass by the door allows natural light inside the house. Having white ceiling and wall also help in making the room appear bigger and brighter. We like how the corner space was utilized for storage and coat hanger. It was also a smart idea to use the kitchen divider as a casual dining or bar area.

Columns and ceiling

Modernisierung eines Bungalows der 60er , 4plus5 4plus5 Modern home
4plus5

4plus5
4plus5
4plus5

The columns and ceiling beams add to the modern design aesthetic of the house. They compliment the vertical window and the horizontal dressers. And those slim vertical artworks gave a nice touch to the room.

Modern bathroom

Modernisierung eines Bungalows der 60er , 4plus5 4plus5 Modern home
4plus5

4plus5
4plus5
4plus5

Staying faithful to the design and practical aesthetics of the house, the bathroom mirror occupies both ends of the room to give an illusion of length. We are also loving how the lighting creates an overall stylish and modern tone.

Minimalist kitchen

Modernisierung eines Bungalows der 60er , 4plus5 4plus5 Modern home
4plus5

4plus5
4plus5
4plus5

Lines and cubes are once again at play in the kitchen. Like the door, the handles of the cabinet are long and slim. White is the perfect color for the cabinetry to keep the kitchen bright and neat. And yes, that was the small window visible from outside.

Take a tour of this ultra-modern wave property
Are you inspired by this modern bungalow for your next home? Which part of the house is your favorite? We'd love to hear from you below.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks