25 fantastic kitchens with built-in ovens

Built-in appliances sometimes get a bad rap. Aside from the hefty cost involved in its installation, it is also a task to redecorate a room when things are semi-permanently attached to it. However, kitchens are a different story. Oftentimes, it is better to have your shelves and ovens built in for the kitchen because it doesn't just save you a lot of space, it also gives the space a sleek and stylish look. Don't believe us? Well, here are 25 fantastic kitchens with a common denominator, which is that all of them have their ovens built in.