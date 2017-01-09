Your browser is out-of-date.

25 fantastic kitchens with built-in ovens

​Hardvendel Design, Hardvendel Design Hardvendel Design Kitchen
Built-in appliances sometimes get a bad rap. Aside from the hefty cost involved in its installation, it is also a task to redecorate a room when things are semi-permanently attached to it. However, kitchens are a different story. Oftentimes, it is better to have your shelves and ovens built in for the kitchen because it doesn't just save you a lot of space, it also gives the space a sleek and stylish look. Don't believe us? Well, here are 25 fantastic kitchens with a common denominator, which is that all of them have their ovens built in. 

Family kitchen with enough ovens for a battalion

homify Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Rustic cabinets for an eclectic environment

Mediterranean Style Rencraft Kitchen Wood Blue
Rencraft

Mediterranean Style

Rencraft
Rencraft
Rencraft

All black, everything

Bespoke Kitchen designed by Holloways of Ludlow Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens & Cabinetry Kitchen
Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens &amp; Cabinetry

Bespoke Kitchen designed by Holloways of Ludlow

Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens & Cabinetry
Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens &amp; Cabinetry
Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens & Cabinetry

A wide oven so that no tray is left out

Chelsea Harbour Apartment homify Kitchen
homify

Chelsea Harbour Apartment

homify
homify
homify

Who knew wood can look so modern and elegant?

Down Barton, Devon, Trewin Design Architects Trewin Design Architects Kitchen
Trewin Design Architects

Down Barton, Devon

Trewin Design Architects
Trewin Design Architects
Trewin Design Architects

White that is broken with the presence of oven and microwave in the background

Kitchen homify Kitchen
homify

Kitchen

homify
homify
homify

Side by side with the refrigerator

Medina Terrace, Hove, Mohsin Cooper Architects Mohsin Cooper Architects Kitchen
Mohsin Cooper Architects

Medina Terrace, Hove

Mohsin Cooper Architects
Mohsin Cooper Architects
Mohsin Cooper Architects

Yellow, black, and white coexist perfectly in a fabulous kitchen

White, black, stainless steel and a vibrant splash of yellow. homify Kitchen
homify

White, black, stainless steel and a vibrant splash of yellow.

homify
homify
homify

Smell of oven that goes from the kitchen to the outdoor patio

​Hardvendel Design, Hardvendel Design Hardvendel Design Kitchen
Hardvendel Design

​Hardvendel Design

Hardvendel Design
Hardvendel Design
Hardvendel Design

When rustic airs merge with industrial currents

Chalet Gstaad, Ardesia Design Ardesia Design Kitchen
Ardesia Design

Chalet Gstaad

Ardesia Design
Ardesia Design
Ardesia Design

New juxtaposed with the old

Kitchen William Gaze Ltd Kitchen
William Gaze Ltd

Kitchen

William Gaze Ltd
William Gaze Ltd
William Gaze Ltd

All that space!

ARTILHARIA UM, Lisboa, LAVRADIO DESIGN LAVRADIO DESIGN Industrial style kitchen
LAVRADIO DESIGN

LAVRADIO DESIGN
LAVRADIO DESIGN
LAVRADIO DESIGN

A small space with everything you need

Mini T1, José Tiago Rosa José Tiago Rosa Kitchen
José Tiago Rosa

José Tiago Rosa
José Tiago Rosa
José Tiago Rosa

Orange everywhere + white bench = Perfect!

Clockwork Orange, FABRI FABRI Kitchen Orange
FABRI

FABRI
FABRI
FABRI

Fantastic use of the old space of the stove and oven

Apartamento A3_Reabilitação Arquitectura + Design Interiores, Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores Kitchen
Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores

Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores
Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores
Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores

Lots of color for more daring people

Realizzazione Mini appartamento, Diciassette Tredici Diciassette Tredici Kitchen
Diciassette Tredici

Diciassette Tredici
Diciassette Tredici
Diciassette Tredici

One-sided kitchen, with space for all appliances you use on a daily basis

Apartamento Lisboa , Espaço Mínimo Espaço Mínimo Kitchen
Espaço Mínimo

Espaço Mínimo
Espaço Mínimo
Espaço Mínimo

Bilateral bench and a floor that reminds us of ancient times

homify Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

So fresh and so clean

homify Kitchen Tiles Grey
homify

homify
homify
homify

Perfectly-placed oven next to the fridge

House in Coruche, Santarém, é ar quitectura é ar quitectura Kitchen MDF White
é ar quitectura

é ar quitectura
é ar quitectura
é ar quitectura

Easy access to the dining room

Spazio Park, Sónia Cruz - Arquitectura Sónia Cruz - Arquitectura Kitchen
Sónia Cruz—Arquitectura

Sónia Cruz - Arquitectura
Sónia Cruz—Arquitectura
Sónia Cruz - Arquitectura

Small but with lots of personality and style

Remodelação de apartamento, Architect Your Home Architect Your Home Kitchen
Architect Your Home

Architect Your Home
Architect Your Home
Architect Your Home

Modern and full of potential

Apartamento na Lapa, RRJ Arquitectos RRJ Arquitectos Kitchen
RRJ Arquitectos

RRJ Arquitectos
RRJ Arquitectos
RRJ Arquitectos

A completely retro kitchen with a lot of life and well adapted to modern times

Ericeira - Um apartamento na vila , Rafaela Fraga Brás, Interior Design & Homestyling Rafaela Fraga Brás, Interior Design & Homestyling Kitchen units Wood Grey
Rafaela Fraga Brás, Interior Design &amp; Homestyling

Rafaela Fraga Brás, Interior Design & Homestyling
Rafaela Fraga Brás, Interior Design &amp; Homestyling
Rafaela Fraga Brás, Interior Design & Homestyling

Built-in oven feels at home in this trendy kitchen

vintage te quiero vintage..., Disak Studio Disak Studio Kitchen
Disak Studio

Disak Studio
Disak Studio
Disak Studio
A 45 m² apartment that is at once artistic and capacious

