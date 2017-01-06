Pastel-infused inspirations for your abode

With last year's Pantone colors being Rose Quartz and Serenity, pastel colors have slowly been making a comeback, with interior designers incorporating subtle accents in the spaces they design with a light hand. The soft colors have evolved from just being limited to nurseries to showing up everywhere from kitchen appliances to statement walls.

If you've always wanted to play with pastel colors, but have been afraid it may look too sickly sweet, here are 5 pastel-infused inspirations for you abode: