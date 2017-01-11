A hip home fit for young couples

When coming through the main door, once cannot help but admire the affect the tall ceiling has on the rest of the living room, with the brick wall at the far end accentuating that height, and the white doors acting like a frame almost to draw attention to the beautiful brick wall. The room is sparsely decorated with a slate grey couch, a modern Eames lounge chair and ottoman add an understated elegance to the space while the bicycle gives the living room a casual, laid-back feel.