A hip home fit for young couples

Valencia, one of the largest cities in Spain, is a well-known tourist destination peppered with pretty homes and gorgeous pre-war spaces along its stunning coast line. Also the growing home for millennials of different persuasions, this hip home is a such gem that blends the best of all worlds– a loft that displays a mix of country, industrial as well as contemporary styles, rendered by the well-known team of architects at Ambau Taller D’Arquitects.
When coming through the main door, once cannot help but admire the affect the tall ceiling has on the rest of the living room, with the brick wall at the far end accentuating that height, and the white doors acting like a frame almost to draw attention to the beautiful brick wall. The room is sparsely decorated with a slate grey couch, a modern Eames lounge chair and ottoman add an understated elegance to the space while the bicycle gives the living room a casual, laid-back feel.
The black beams that make the home look even longer continues in from from the living room right into the dining room. A large rectangular wooden table connects the living space to the kitchen and is big enough to comfortably sit four to eight people. While the walls and ceiling is white, the kitchen cupboards are a slate grey, with the brown brick wall and thoughtfully placed greenery softening the otherwise very masculine look of the room.
On the other side of the kitchen, one cannot help but admire the workmanship that went into the pantry cupboards, whose white panels, along with the nearby window shutters, look like they belong to another century, flooding the kitchen with light and adding cheeriness and warmth to the space.
While the living areas take on a sort of stripped down, turn-of-the-century design, the bathroom boasts of only the most modern conveniences. With a glass partition separating the shower area and the sink, the bathroom fixtures and finishes are as modern as they come, keeping to the neutral grey and white theme with a pop of green from a plant or two.
Upstairs, one can hide away from the noise of the tourists and the rest of the city on this enchanting terrace, simply decorated with lawn furniture set against the backdrop of white walls and the cityscape.
The loft hides the bedroom, which overlooks the living room, decorated sparsely in neutral tones, complimenting the wooden beams above and the brick wall on the opposite end. The look has been deliberately kept minimalist, and overall, a very relaxing space to sleep in.