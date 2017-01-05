How to adopt the Scandinavian style for a Filipino home

The Scandinavian trend has swept the world over, and even in the Philippines, where the climate is the total opposite of chilly Europe, we still love our IKEA pieces and cannot wait for them to finally open here! The style's aesthetic focuses on simplicity, minimalism, and functionality, and in time we have added an appreciation for craftsmanship and understated elegance in homes.

Incorporating a Scandinavian theme for the warm, tropical climate can be tricky, so here's a guide with tips and tricks for creating Scandinavian interior design in your own home to incorporate simplicity, clever functionality, and pleasing aesthetics of Scandinavian interiors.