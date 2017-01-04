Your browser is out-of-date.

70 small details that bring life into your abode

ieth inolino homify ieth inolino homify
homify Nursery/kid’s room
Details, details, details. It's all in the details. And this rings true in interior design. The smallest of details could make a big difference. A certain furniture or home accessory could turn the room around. Something so small could give personality and character to your home. It could change the mood or tone of your house. Let us show you how small details bring life into your homes with these examples.

Luz Charming Houses _ Boutique Hotel, SegmentoPonto4 SegmentoPonto4 Country style bathroom
SegmentoPonto4

SegmentoPonto4
SegmentoPonto4
SegmentoPonto4

1. Industrial lights in the bathroom

Martelange | Belgien, LEICHT Küchen AG LEICHT Küchen AG Modern bathroom
LEICHT Küchen AG

LEICHT Küchen AG
LEICHT Küchen AG
LEICHT Küchen AG

2. Bull horn sculpture for a masculine feel

Roble, MARIANGEL COGHLAN MARIANGEL COGHLAN Modern bathroom
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

3. Unfinished concrete sink

Kleine Badewannen, Stach & Daiker GbR Stach & Daiker GbR Classic style bathroom
Stach &amp; Daiker GbR

Stach & Daiker GbR
Stach &amp; Daiker GbR
Stach & Daiker GbR

4. Bathroom rugs that look like grasses

Casa modular, ClickHouse ClickHouse Modern bathroom
ClickHouse

Casa modular

ClickHouse
ClickHouse
ClickHouse

5. Neon lights

UN CALDO CHALET DI DESIGN , archstudiodesign archstudiodesign Scandinavian style bedroom
archstudiodesign

archstudiodesign
archstudiodesign
archstudiodesign

6. Curtains to make a rustic bedroom look feminine 

KEFIR HOME, IK-architects IK-architects Minimalist bedroom
IK-architects

IK-architects
IK-architects
IK-architects

7. Shelves in an elevated bed

ATICO EN BLANES, LF24 Arquitectura Interiorismo LF24 Arquitectura Interiorismo Modern style bedroom
LF24 Arquitectura Interiorismo

LF24 Arquitectura Interiorismo
LF24 Arquitectura Interiorismo
LF24 Arquitectura Interiorismo

8. Hanging lamps

Скандинавское настроение, Ekaterina Donde Design Ekaterina Donde Design Scandinavian style bedroom
Ekaterina Donde Design

Ekaterina Donde Design
Ekaterina Donde Design
Ekaterina Donde Design

9. Flock of birds on your wall

HOTEL CAL REIET – THE MAIN HOUSE, Bloomint design Bloomint design Mediterranean style bedroom
Bloomint design

HOTEL CAL REIET – THE MAIN HOUSE

Bloomint design
Bloomint design
Bloomint design

10. Indoor swing

homify Industrial style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

11. Getting cheesy in the bedroom 

THE AZÓIA´S JEWEL, pedro quintela studio pedro quintela studio Country style bedroom Wood effect
pedro quintela studio

pedro quintela studio
pedro quintela studio
pedro quintela studio

12. Mood lighting 

매일매일이 캠핑같은 전남 광양주택, 주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토 주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토 Modern style bedroom
주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토

주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토
주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토
주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토

13. A reading nook

La ventana indiscreta, ACABADOMATE ACABADOMATE Modern style bedroom
ACABADOMATE

ACABADOMATE
ACABADOMATE
ACABADOMATE

14. Custommade shelves

Cariló, Estudio Sespede Arquitectos Estudio Sespede Arquitectos Modern style bedroom
Estudio Sespede Arquitectos

Estudio Sespede Arquitectos
Estudio Sespede Arquitectos
Estudio Sespede Arquitectos

15. Wide narrow window

Clapham Common Flat 2 YAM Studios Scandinavian style bedroom
YAM Studios

Clapham Common Flat 2

YAM Studios
YAM Studios
YAM Studios

16. A modest clothing rack

SS Bedroom - Sintra, MUDA Home Design MUDA Home Design Country style bedroom
MUDA Home Design

SS Bedroom—Sintra

MUDA Home Design
MUDA Home Design
MUDA Home Design

17. Bird cage and sorbet wall 

Proyectos de interiorismo varios , estudio 60/75 estudio 60/75 Modern style bedroom
estudio 60/75

Proyectos de interiorismo varios

estudio 60/75
estudio 60/75
estudio 60/75

18. A rustic headboard 

Toscane, dmesure dmesure Mediterranean style bedroom
dmesure

dmesure
dmesure
dmesure

19. Hanging chair on the corner

2-к квартира для молодой семьи, BRO Design Studio BRO Design Studio Minimalist bedroom
BRO Design Studio

BRO Design Studio
BRO Design Studio
BRO Design Studio

20. Architecture photography

Cliff Dwelling, Specht Architects Specht Architects Eclectic style bedroom
Specht Architects

Cliff Dwelling

Specht Architects
Specht Architects
Specht Architects

21. Rolling bed and treasure chest

Departamento DG, Concepto Taller de Arquitectura Concepto Taller de Arquitectura Kitchen
Concepto Taller de Arquitectura

Concepto Taller de Arquitectura
Concepto Taller de Arquitectura
Concepto Taller de Arquitectura

22. Black board in the kitchen

Jd. Marajoara, Tikkanen arquitetura Tikkanen arquitetura Kitchen
Tikkanen arquitetura

Tikkanen arquitetura
Tikkanen arquitetura
Tikkanen arquitetura

23. Mosaic tiles

Casa Ming, LGZ Taller de arquitectura LGZ Taller de arquitectura Kitchen Wood Wood effect
LGZ Taller de arquitectura

LGZ Taller de arquitectura
LGZ Taller de arquitectura
LGZ Taller de arquitectura

24. Inverted orchids hanging in the kitchen

Малогабаритная квартира, Elena Arsentyeva Elena Arsentyeva Kitchen Wood Grey
Elena Arsentyeva

Elena Arsentyeva
Elena Arsentyeva
Elena Arsentyeva

25. Interesting wooden bar stools

_IN Panamby, ARQ_IN ARQ_IN Kitchen
ARQ_IN

ARQ_IN
ARQ_IN
ARQ_IN

26. Yellow refrigirator 

Klassisches Landhaus mit Stil und Charme, Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH Kitchen
Beinder Schreinerei &amp; Wohndesign GmbH

Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH
Beinder Schreinerei &amp; Wohndesign GmbH
Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH

27. Cute kitchen window

Dining homify Industrial style kitchen
homify

Dining

homify
homify
homify

28. Colorful pans

Geometry Pixers Kitchen wall mural,wallpaper,triangles,geometrical,abstraction
Pixers

Geometry

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

29. Geometric wall paper

Shaker kitchen by Harvey Jones Harvey Jones Kitchens Kitchen
Harvey Jones Kitchens

Shaker kitchen by Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones Kitchens
Harvey Jones Kitchens
Harvey Jones Kitchens

30. Book shelf in the kitchen

Lucky 4 Ranch, Uptic Studios Uptic Studios Living room
Uptic Studios

Lucky 4 Ranch

Uptic Studios
Uptic Studios
Uptic Studios

31. A coffee table you can roll anywhere

HOTEL CAL REIET – GUEST HOUSES, Bloomint design Bloomint design Living room
Bloomint design

HOTEL CAL REIET – GUEST HOUSES

Bloomint design
Bloomint design
Bloomint design

32. A rocking chair

38 m, Plac Zbawiciela, Wwa, dziurdziaprojekt dziurdziaprojekt Living room
dziurdziaprojekt

dziurdziaprojekt
dziurdziaprojekt
dziurdziaprojekt

33. A bright big chair

Living room Polygon arch&des Living room
Polygon arch&amp;des

Living room

Polygon arch&des
Polygon arch&amp;des
Polygon arch&des

34. A minimalist divider

INDUSTRIAL STYLE - Vintage Style, Rachele Biancalani Studio Rachele Biancalani Studio Living room
Rachele Biancalani Studio

Rachele Biancalani Studio
Rachele Biancalani Studio
Rachele Biancalani Studio

35. Book shelves when you look up from your bed

Casa Eugênia por Joao Diniz Arquitetura, JOAO DINIZ ARQUITETURA JOAO DINIZ ARQUITETURA Living room
JOAO DINIZ ARQUITETURA

JOAO DINIZ ARQUITETURA
JOAO DINIZ ARQUITETURA
JOAO DINIZ ARQUITETURA

36. All your favorite artwork together in one wall

rue de rivoli 75001 PARIS, cristina velani cristina velani Living room
cristina velani

cristina velani
cristina velani
cristina velani

37. Bedroom loft

MM apartment, Studio ro+ca Studio ro+ca Living room
Studio ro+ca

Studio ro+ca
Studio ro+ca
Studio ro+ca

38. A light of approval

Remodelación de Salón y Entrada de una Hermosa Vivienda Unifamiliar, www.rocio-olmo.com www.rocio-olmo.com Living room
www.rocio-olmo.com

www.rocio-olmo.com
www.rocio-olmo.com
www.rocio-olmo.com

39. This badass chair

高津の家, 向山建築設計事務所 向山建築設計事務所 Living room
向山建築設計事務所

向山建築設計事務所
向山建築設計事務所
向山建築設計事務所

40. A hammock inside the house

Apto - Agronômica, tcarvalho tcarvalho Wine cellar
tcarvalho

tcarvalho
tcarvalho
tcarvalho

41. Your mini bar for a relaxing night

Decoración de Interiores estilo Mediterraneo, Casa Josephine Casa Josephine Walls
Casa Josephine

Casa Josephine
Casa Josephine
Casa Josephine

42. The wear and tear of these benches

Residência Lorena, Mauricio Arruda Design Mauricio Arruda Design Walls
Mauricio Arruda Design

Mauricio Arruda Design
Mauricio Arruda Design
Mauricio Arruda Design

43. Somewhere cool to hang your bag and hat

Rhombus Wall / Floor Tile, Equipe Ceramicas Equipe Ceramicas Walls
Equipe Ceramicas

Equipe Ceramicas
Equipe Ceramicas
Equipe Ceramicas

44. A locker transformed to a shabby chic dresser

REVESTIMIENTOS EN LENGA Y DUELAS, Ignisterra S.A. Ignisterra S.A. Walls Wood Wood effect
Ignisterra S.A.

Ignisterra S.A.
Ignisterra S.A.
Ignisterra S.A.

45. The patterns of these tapestries 

homify Study/office
homify

homify
homify
homify

46. Vintage luggage used as home accessory

El espacio, La Manual La Manual Study/office
La Manual

La Manual
La Manual
La Manual

47. Bird feeders hanging on a tree

Girls' Bedroom homify Nursery/kid’s room
homify

Girls' Bedroom

homify
homify
homify

48. Book shelve tree

homify Nursery/kid’s room
homify

homify
homify
homify

49. Raindrops and pastels

Apto Zanon, Camila Chalon Arquitetura Camila Chalon Arquitetura Classic style dressing room White
Camila Chalon Arquitetura

Camila Chalon Arquitetura
Camila Chalon Arquitetura
Camila Chalon Arquitetura

50. Quilted lounge chair in your walk-in closet

Корица с молоком, Reroom Reroom Scandinavian style dressing room
Reroom

Reroom
Reroom
Reroom

51. Your own makeup room

Casale SpecialUmbria.com, Marcello Gavioli Marcello Gavioli Rustic style dining room
Marcello Gavioli

Marcello Gavioli
Marcello Gavioli
Marcello Gavioli

52. Multi colored pillows in the dining room

Helmsley, Prestigious Textiles Prestigious Textiles Classic style dining room
Prestigious Textiles

Helmsley

Prestigious Textiles
Prestigious Textiles
Prestigious Textiles

53. Printed curtains that open up to tall windows

House 1, Opera s.r.l. Opera s.r.l. Country style dining room
Opera s.r.l.

Opera s.r.l.
Opera s.r.l.
Opera s.r.l.

54. Going retro with your choice of music

homify Industrial style dining room
homify

homify
homify
homify

55. Hanging your bike on the wall

Casa country club Tehuacan , Helio interiores Tehuacan Helio interiores Tehuacan Modern dining room
Helio interiores Tehuacan

Helio interiores Tehuacan
Helio interiores Tehuacan
Helio interiores Tehuacan

56. Quirky vase

Residência MV praia, Maria Christina Rinaldi Arquitetos Maria Christina Rinaldi Arquitetos Eclectic style dining room
Maria Christina Rinaldi Arquitetos

Residência MV praia

Maria Christina Rinaldi Arquitetos
Maria Christina Rinaldi Arquitetos
Maria Christina Rinaldi Arquitetos

57. An inviting table setup

Dom w Gorzowie, STRUKTURA Łukasz Lewandowski STRUKTURA Łukasz Lewandowski Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
STRUKTURA Łukasz Lewandowski

STRUKTURA Łukasz Lewandowski
STRUKTURA Łukasz Lewandowski
STRUKTURA Łukasz Lewandowski

58. Floating staircase

Palma Plaza Residence Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects

Palma Plaza Residence

Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects
Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects
Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects

59. A hidden work station

Apartamento de 40m2 en el Raval de Barcelona, Dolmen Serveis i Projectes SL Dolmen Serveis i Projectes SL Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Dolmen Serveis i Projectes SL

Dolmen Serveis i Projectes SL
Dolmen Serveis i Projectes SL
Dolmen Serveis i Projectes SL

60. Book shelves that also work as stairs

homify Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
homify

homify
homify
homify

61. Big round mirror

Caprice Deco, Equipe Ceramicas Equipe Ceramicas Colonial style corridor, hallway& stairs
Equipe Ceramicas

Equipe Ceramicas
Equipe Ceramicas
Equipe Ceramicas

62. Geometric pattern on the floor

homify Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase Marble Beige
homify

homify
homify
homify

63. A real tree inside the house

Glass House, Martin Gardner Photography Martin Gardner Photography Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Martin Gardner Photography

Glass House

Martin Gardner Photography
Martin Gardner Photography
Martin Gardner Photography

64. A wooden pony

homify Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
homify

homify
homify
homify

65. A fiery red wall

Квартира в Москве 100м2 (дизайнер Мария Соловьёва-Сосновик), Фотограф Анна Киселева Фотограф Анна Киселева Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Фотограф Анна Киселева

Фотограф Анна Киселева
Фотограф Анна Киселева
Фотограф Анна Киселева

66. A checkered black and white floor tiles

Ypsy for the Bathroom homify BathroomStorage MDF Green small bathroom,bathroom furniture,valet unit,valet stand
homify

Ypsy for the Bathroom

homify
homify
homify

67. A ladder as a bathroom accessory

Floor cushions, bluebellgray bluebellgray BedroomTextiles
bluebellgray

Floor cushions

bluebellgray
bluebellgray
bluebellgray

68. Bright floral cushions

Furniture Roselind Wilson Design Modern style bedroom bedroom,dressing table,cream chair,wall mirror,interior deisgn
Roselind Wilson Design

Furniture

Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design

69. Vintage family photos

Contemporary Barn Conversion Natalie Davies Interior Design Living room
Natalie Davies Interior Design

Contemporary Barn Conversion

Natalie Davies Interior Design
Natalie Davies Interior Design
Natalie Davies Interior Design

70. Oversized vases

22 cheap ways to creating a cozy hideaway
What's your favorite small details that can bring life into your abode? We'd love to hear from you below.

