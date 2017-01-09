Your browser is out-of-date.

A 45 m² apartment that is at once artistic and capacious

homify_PH homify_PH
Myalik Apartment, Polygon arch&des Polygon arch&des Living room
Everyone dreams of living in a luxurious space, with enough area to lounge around at leisure. But, just because we live in a small apartment, doesn't mean we can't make it work for us. With a little creativity, any home—no matter what size—can be transformed into a lush and tasteful sanctuary. Just take a look at this 45-square-meter apartment that is not only oozing with character, it has also managed to offer enough room and comfort for its residents. Have a look-see!

Separate and connect

Corridor Polygon arch&des Scandinavian style corridor, hallway& stairs
Polygon arch&amp;des

Corridor

Polygon arch&des
Polygon arch&amp;des
Polygon arch&des

The home opens up to a cozy corner with mirrors to give the illusion of space, as well as hydraulic tiles that separates one room from the other.

An overview of the area daily

Dinning room Polygon arch&des Scandinavian style dining room
Polygon arch&amp;des

Dinning room

Polygon arch&des
Polygon arch&amp;des
Polygon arch&des

The dining area may be small, but little details such as good lighting, a painting, and a floating shelf gives it its cool personality!

The kitchen is warm and beautiful

Kitchen Polygon arch&des Kitchen
Polygon arch&amp;des

Kitchen

Polygon arch&des
Polygon arch&amp;des
Polygon arch&des

Many Filipinos spend most of their times in kitchen (we love to cook AND eat, after all), so we love how careful attention was placed in its design for this home. The use of wood gives it that rustic feel, while the white drawers add to its contemporary side.

Area for everything

Living room Polygon arch&des Living room
Polygon arch&amp;des

Living room

Polygon arch&des
Polygon arch&amp;des
Polygon arch&des

Ah, our favorite angle of this pad. Here, we see an excellent example of utilizing space without making it look cramped. Even with two workspace seats, the room still looks spacious thanks to the use of symmetry, white-hued furnishings, and vertical lines courtesy of the bookcase, wall decor, and lights!

Living room

Living room Polygon arch&des Living room
Polygon arch&amp;des

Living room

Polygon arch&des
Polygon arch&amp;des
Polygon arch&des

Red chairs with warm wood finishes connects this area to the other. In the corner, we can guess what her bedroom isolated by a wooden room divider.

The bathroom is spacious

Bathroom Polygon arch&des Scandinavian style bathroom
Polygon arch&amp;des

Bathroom

Polygon arch&des
Polygon arch&amp;des
Polygon arch&des

Even the bathroom looks capacious! 

Everything about the floor plan

Plan Polygon arch&des
Polygon arch&amp;des

Plan

Polygon arch&des
Polygon arch&amp;des
Polygon arch&des

Here's the plan for the home to give you an idea how you to can adopt it for your own abode!

This dated home gets an amazing facelift

