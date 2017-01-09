A 45 m² apartment that is at once artistic and capacious

Everyone dreams of living in a luxurious space, with enough area to lounge around at leisure. But, just because we live in a small apartment, doesn't mean we can't make it work for us. With a little creativity, any home—no matter what size—can be transformed into a lush and tasteful sanctuary. Just take a look at this 45-square-meter apartment that is not only oozing with character, it has also managed to offer enough room and comfort for its residents. Have a look-see!
The home opens up to a cozy corner with mirrors to give the illusion of space, as well as hydraulic tiles that separates one room from the other.
The dining area may be small, but little details such as good lighting, a painting, and a floating shelf gives it its cool personality!
Many Filipinos spend most of their times in kitchen (we love to cook AND eat, after all), so we love how careful attention was placed in its design for this home. The use of wood gives it that rustic feel, while the white drawers add to its contemporary side.
Ah, our favorite angle of this pad. Here, we see an excellent example of utilizing space without making it look cramped. Even with two workspace seats, the room still looks spacious thanks to the use of symmetry, white-hued furnishings, and vertical lines courtesy of the bookcase, wall decor, and lights!
Red chairs with warm wood finishes connects this area to the other. In the corner, we can guess what her bedroom isolated by a wooden room divider.
Even the bathroom looks capacious!
Here's the plan for the home to give you an idea how you to can adopt it for your own abode!