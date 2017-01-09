A 45 m² apartment that is at once artistic and capacious

Everyone dreams of living in a luxurious space, with enough area to lounge around at leisure. But, just because we live in a small apartment, doesn't mean we can't make it work for us. With a little creativity, any home—no matter what size—can be transformed into a lush and tasteful sanctuary. Just take a look at this 45-square-meter apartment that is not only oozing with character, it has also managed to offer enough room and comfort for its residents. Have a look-see!