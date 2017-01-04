22 cheap ways to creating a cozy hideaway

After a long day at work, not to mention the traffic you have to endure (Hello, EDSA!), all you want to do is spend a relaxing time when you get home. Or perhaps you feel tired from working all week and all you want is a quick weekend. But because your pay check doesn't come as often as you want them to, there's no tub waiting for you at home or a private plane to take you to the beach on the weekend. Don't worry because we have the next best thing. Here are some ideas to create a cozy hideaway that will not cost you an arm and a leg.
Plants instantly add coziness to a room, so fill your bedroom with a number of small ones. It will make you feel lighter and even help you breathe better.
Open your window and let the sunlight (and the birds) in. An interesting wall sticker adds character to the room without burning a hole in your pocket.
Feel like a child and indulge your whims with this indoor swing. It's relatively easy to make with a few materials from the hardware store.
Consider painting your headboard in a bright color. It's an instant pick-me-upper, too!
If you have a big tree in your backyard, gather benches under it and put up some rustic candle holders.
Try having brunch in your backyard during weekends. This is a perfect design idea if you have a small space.
Do you live in a condominium but you are longing to have your own garden? Take inspiration from this pocket garden with a view of the city.
Kid's want to have their hideaway, too! This loft-type bunk bed with built-in slide is a great way to combine fun and usability.
If you're not up for any construction, add a tepee in your child's bedroom. This is an exciting addition to their play area.
This cube or cave can be your actual hideaway--away from every thing and every one else inside the house.
Fill your dresser, table top, or shelves and tables with your personal knickknacks or collection pieces that you love. You have them already so there's no need for you to spend a dime.
There's still room for your favorite artworks or photographs on your wall.
Have a comfy chair and a blanket in your own reading corner.
Candles in the room can make any room feel cozy and inviting. It's in the core of hygge in Danish and gezellig in Dutch. Both words translate to a warm and cozy atmosphere.
Fill your living room with cozy cushions. Rattan or other natural material gives it a more earthy feel.
Reading will clear your mind and make you feel more relaxed. Pile your books in a creative way to get you more inspired.
A bed canopy gives a relaxing and cozy feeling in the bedroom. Be creative with the fabric and it will save you a few bucks.
Create a designated space for your hobby. If you like music, have a corner in the house where you can play your favorite instrument.
The scent of the room is an important factor to make it cozy. Lavander is an excellent choice if you want something relaxing.
Drinking tea is a great way to relax. Keep your tea pot warm with this knitted warmer.
Huge jars and vases are modern yet cozy design elements for the living room. Save money and opt for something decorative instead of flowers.
A floor lamp creates the mood and tone of the room. Plus point for something as chic and stylish as this yellow one.