22 cheap ways to creating a cozy hideaway

After a long day at work, not to mention the traffic you have to endure (Hello, EDSA!), all you want to do is spend a relaxing time when you get home. Or perhaps you feel tired from working all week and all you want is a quick weekend. But because your pay check doesn't come as often as you want them to, there's no tub waiting for you at home or a private plane to take you to the beach on the weekend. Don't worry because we have the next best thing. Here are some ideas to create a cozy hideaway that will not cost you an arm and a leg.