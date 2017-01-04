Your browser is out-of-date.

22 cheap ways to creating a cozy hideaway

ieth inolino homify ieth inolino homify
kate apt, labzona labzona Eclectic style bedroom
After a long day at work, not to mention the traffic you have to endure (Hello, EDSA!), all you want to do is spend a relaxing time when you get home. Or perhaps you feel tired from working all week and all you want is a quick weekend. But because your pay check doesn't come as often as you want them to, there's no tub waiting for you at home or a private plane to take you to the beach on the weekend. Don't worry because we have the next best thing. Here are some ideas to create a cozy hideaway that will not cost you an arm and a leg.

Green minded

Oakland Bedroom Collection The Cotswold Company Country style bedroom Wood
Plants instantly add coziness to a room, so fill your bedroom with a number of small ones. It will make you feel lighter and even help you breathe better.

A dose of Vitamin D

kate apt, labzona labzona Eclectic style bedroom
Open your window and let the sunlight (and the birds) in. An interesting wall sticker adds character to the room without burning a hole in your pocket.

Swing it

HOTEL CAL REIET – THE MAIN HOUSE, Bloomint design Bloomint design Mediterranean style bedroom
Feel like a child and indulge your whims with this indoor swing. It's relatively easy to make with a few materials from the hardware store.

Heads up

HAPPY HOME 2014, ROSA PURA HOME STORE ROSA PURA HOME STORE Mediterranean style bedroom
Consider painting your headboard in a bright color. It's an instant pick-me-upper, too!

Tree hugger

GALERIA , JUNOR ARQUITECTOS JUNOR ARQUITECTOS Modern style gardens
If you have a big tree in your backyard, gather benches under it and put up some rustic candle holders.

Al fresco

Slim & Subtle Rear Garden homify Modern style gardens
Try having brunch in your backyard during weekends. This is a perfect design idea if you have a small space.

High garden

Balcony makeover - English, Studio Earthbox Studio Earthbox Terrace
Do you live in a condominium but you are longing to have your own garden? Take inspiration from this pocket garden with a view of the city.

Kid's corner

Детская для двоих. Дом в г. Володарск, Мастерская дизайна Welcome Studio Мастерская дизайна Welcome Studio Nursery/kid’s room
Kid's want to have their hideaway, too! This loft-type bunk bed with built-in slide is a great way to combine fun and usability. 

Indoor camping

homify Nursery/kid’s room
If you're not up for any construction, add a tepee in your child's bedroom. This is an exciting addition to their play area.

Personal corner

高津の家, 向山建築設計事務所 向山建築設計事務所 Media room
This cube or cave can be your actual hideaway--away from every thing and every one else inside the house. 

Knickknacks

Außergewöhnliche Retro-Wohnung des estnischen Fotografen Toomas Volkmann, Baltic Design Shop Baltic Design Shop Living room Multicolored
Fill your dresser, table top, or shelves and tables with your personal knickknacks or collection pieces that you love. You have them already so there's no need for you to spend a dime.

Up on the wall

Remodelación de dormitorio, Estudio 17.30 Estudio 17.30 Eclectic style bedroom
There's still room for your favorite artworks or photographs on your wall.

Get comfy

Reading corner with cozy armchair Katie Malik Interiors Living room
Have a comfy chair and a blanket in your own reading corner.

Light it up

Loft in Berlin Mitte, CONSCIOUS DESIGN - INTERIORS CONSCIOUS DESIGN - INTERIORS Living roomSide tables & trays Copper/Bronze/Brass Orange
Candles in the room can make any room feel cozy and inviting. It's in the core of hygge in Danish and gezellig in Dutch. Both words translate to a warm and cozy atmosphere. 

Go natural

Rincón renovado!, Estudio 17.30 Estudio 17.30 Living room
Fill your living room with cozy cushions. Rattan or other natural material gives it a more earthy feel.

Read up

Bücherregal schwebend, komplett unsichtbar, Weller Weller Living roomShelves
Reading will clear your mind and make you feel more relaxed. Pile your books in a creative way to get you more inspired.

Soft and flowy

Vivienda Palafrugell, Brick Serveis d'Interiorisme S.L. Brick Serveis d'Interiorisme S.L. Mediterranean style bedroom
A bed canopy gives a relaxing and cozy feeling in the bedroom. Be creative with the fabric and it will save you a few bucks.

MySpace

Lounge Collective Works Living room
Create a designated space for your hobby. If you like music, have a corner in the house where you can play your favorite instrument. 

Scent and senses

Scented Tea Lights homify HouseholdAccessories & decoration scented candles
The scent of the room is an important factor to make it cozy. Lavander is an excellent choice if you want something relaxing.

Tea time

Le Delizie, Yes We Knit Yes We Knit KitchenStorage
Drinking tea is a great way to relax. Keep your tea pot warm with this knitted warmer.

Jars and vases

Contemporary Barn Conversion Natalie Davies Interior Design Living room
Huge jars and vases are modern yet cozy design elements for the living room. Save money and opt for something decorative instead of flowers.

Magic lamp

yellow floor lamp rigby & mac Living roomAccessories & decoration
A floor lamp creates the mood and tone of the room. Plus point for something as chic and stylish as this yellow one.

Do you feel inspired to create your cozy hideaway? What is your favorite? We'd love to hear from you below.

