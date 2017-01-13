A terrace's transformation from mess to amazing

No project is impossible with a little creativity as seen in this terrace transformation courtesy of Bervic Interiorismo. With just a few subtle changes, the Spanish firm has managed to breathe new life into the old, neglected space. So, for those who want to give their terrace a fresh new look before summer hits, here are a few tips on how you can do it.
This is how the space looked like before the entire renovation. With no order, no concept, and no personality, not to mention the presence of an empty and dirty bathtub, it truly posed as a challenge for the company. The only elements the space its life are the plants, but they are not enough. We're also clocking that oddly-place barbecue grill. Eager to see what it looks like now? Read on.
Behold, the new and improved terrace! Aside from giving it that Santorini-like vibe, the white fence also serves as a cover, giving its residence some much-needed privacy. The plants remain, and so does the barbecue. But instead of looking out-of-place, they now look very much integrated into the whole space.
In this photograph, we see how the terrace used to look like from another perspective. The space has great potential, but the owners didn't see it until the renovation.
It is, without a doubt, a refreshing and wonderful detail. After all, on a hot summer day, who would not want a little pool to invigorate body and mind? Lights have also been installed for those night dips.
We just love how they transformed that empty space with the addition of a pergola (for those extremely hot days!) and a dining area, which are great for lounging around during siesta time or just having a private time with good book. The pergola ensures shade and the suspended lamp makes the terrace cozy and practical when night falls.
The new terrace in its entirety! As you can see everything in the space has function and the materials used are basic and easily available. Just add a few more sun-loungers, and it's ready for a pool party!