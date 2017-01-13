Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A terrace's transformation from mess to amazing

homify_PH homify_PH
Antes y después terraza Sant Antoni de Calonge , Vicente Galve Studio Vicente Galve Studio Terrace
Loading admin actions …

No project is impossible with a little creativity as seen in this terrace transformation courtesy of Bervic Interiorismo. With just a few subtle changes, the Spanish firm has managed to breathe new life into the old, neglected space. So, for those who want to give their terrace a fresh new look before summer hits, here are a few tips on how you can do it.

Before: A space without privacy, without concept and without personality

Antes y después terraza Sant Antoni de Calonge , Vicente Galve Studio Vicente Galve Studio Terrace
Vicente Galve Studio

Vicente Galve Studio
Vicente Galve Studio
Vicente Galve Studio

This is how the space looked like before the entire renovation. With no order, no concept, and no personality, not to mention the presence of an empty and dirty bathtub, it truly posed as a challenge for the company. The only elements the space its life are the plants, but they are not enough. We're also clocking that oddly-place barbecue grill. Eager to see what it looks like now? Read on.

After: A private and organized space

Antes y después terraza Sant Antoni de Calonge , Vicente Galve Studio Vicente Galve Studio Terrace
Vicente Galve Studio

Vicente Galve Studio
Vicente Galve Studio
Vicente Galve Studio

Behold, the new and improved terrace! Aside from giving it that Santorini-like vibe, the white fence also serves as a cover, giving its residence some much-needed privacy. The plants remain, and so does the barbecue. But instead of looking out-of-place, they now look very much integrated into the whole space.

Before: Wasted space

Antes y después terraza Sant Antoni de Calonge , Vicente Galve Studio Vicente Galve Studio Terrace
Vicente Galve Studio

Vicente Galve Studio
Vicente Galve Studio
Vicente Galve Studio

In this photograph, we see how the terrace used to look like from another perspective. The space has great potential, but the owners didn't see it until the renovation. 

After: Details of the mini pool

Antes y después terraza Sant Antoni de Calonge , Vicente Galve Studio Vicente Galve Studio Terrace
Vicente Galve Studio

Vicente Galve Studio
Vicente Galve Studio
Vicente Galve Studio

It is, without a doubt, a refreshing and wonderful detail. After all, on a hot summer day, who would not want a little pool to invigorate body and mind? Lights have also been installed for those night dips. 

After: Dining space and a fantastic pergola

Antes y después terraza Sant Antoni de Calonge , Vicente Galve Studio Vicente Galve Studio Terrace
Vicente Galve Studio

Vicente Galve Studio
Vicente Galve Studio
Vicente Galve Studio

We just love how they transformed that empty space with the addition of a pergola (for those extremely hot days!) and a dining area, which are great for lounging around during siesta time or just having a private time with good book. The pergola ensures shade and the suspended lamp makes the terrace cozy and practical when night falls.

The finished product

Antes y después terraza Sant Antoni de Calonge , Vicente Galve Studio Vicente Galve Studio Terrace
Vicente Galve Studio

Vicente Galve Studio
Vicente Galve Studio
Vicente Galve Studio

The new terrace in its entirety! As you can see everything in the space has function and the materials used are basic and easily available. Just add a few more sun-loungers, and it's ready for a pool party!

14 tasteful ideas for your gym room at home

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks