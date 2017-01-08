Your browser is out-of-date.

A glimpse of the 10 best façades to copy for 2017

homify_PH homify_PH
Casa Moema, Tria Arquitetura Tria Arquitetura Eclectic style houses
Throughout the past year, we here at homify have been sharing some of home and design's most innovative ideas, cleverest tips and tricks, and inspiring images. And now that we are a few weeks in of 2017, we'd like to look back on ten of the most beautiful façades we've ever laid our eyes on last year — a little #ThrowbackThursday, if you will — in hopes that it will give you ideas on how to give you exterior that much needed flair this 2017. 

A touch of Mexican

Casa Caritas No.58, ARQUIPLAN ARQUIPLAN Modern home
ARQUIPLAN

ARQUIPLAN
ARQUIPLAN
ARQUIPLAN

Textures play an important role in design. And, for this house, they have managed to merge various textures and materials such as stone, glass, and concrete into this understated, Mexican-inspired masterpiece. Want to see more details of the whole property? Click here.

Gorgeous geometry in Minas Gerais

Residência AM, Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Modern home
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados

Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados

The exterior of this Brazilian residence may be marked by modern partial glass walls and two metal gates, but the addition of small openings and neutral palette give it that subtle touch of sophistication and tradition. 

A façade with modern features in Goiânia

Casa Cris e Luciano, Livia Martins Arquitetura e Interiores Livia Martins Arquitetura e Interiores Minimalist house
Livia Martins Arquitetura e Interiores

Livia Martins Arquitetura e Interiores
Livia Martins Arquitetura e Interiores
Livia Martins Arquitetura e Interiores

The facade of this house is formed by simple shapes, almost like a block consisting of straight lines! The front entrance's high ceiling contrasts with the other side's two-level appearance, giving it that ingenious illusion of size. As we always say here at homify, the façade is a home's business card and, here, it is truly well represented.

Let there be light

Casa MAS, Saez Sanchez. Arquitectos Saez Sanchez. Arquitectos Modern home
Saez Sanchez. Arquitectos

Saez Sanchez. Arquitectos
Saez Sanchez. Arquitectos
Saez Sanchez. Arquitectos

Create a dramatic entrance for the evening by installing a well thought-out lighting design. Add some lights on the steps of the stairs! Also, stick to a single bulb color for consistency.

Under the Tuscan sun

Casa Martindale, JUNOR ARQUITECTOS JUNOR ARQUITECTOS Classic style houses
JUNOR ARQUITECTOS

JUNOR ARQUITECTOS
JUNOR ARQUITECTOS
JUNOR ARQUITECTOS

Bring a piece of Italy into your neighborhood by opting for a Tuscan-inspired façade with the interplay of of sunny colors, luscious garden, and natural materials such as wood!

A warm welcome in the capital of São Paulo

Casa Moema, Tria Arquitetura Tria Arquitetura Eclectic style houses
Tria Arquitetura

Tria Arquitetura
Tria Arquitetura
Tria Arquitetura

Here's a little trick for adding that hip vibe to your entrance (especially if you have a balcony at the front): place plants on the terrace and don't trim them! Instead, let them crawl down to achieve that charming, tropical look!

A beautiful Gaucho facade

Casa B+E, ANDRÉ PACHECO ARQUITETURA ANDRÉ PACHECO ARQUITETURA Eclectic style houses
ANDRÉ PACHECO ARQUITETURA

ANDRÉ PACHECO ARQUITETURA
ANDRÉ PACHECO ARQUITETURA
ANDRÉ PACHECO ARQUITETURA

The beautiful façade with two floors is simply captivating. With the presence of materials such as stone, wood, and glass, the residence brings modern details to the forefront. 

Size does matter

Em meio à Natureza, Izabela Kassar Moretzsohn Arquitetura Izabela Kassar Moretzsohn Arquitetura Rustic style house
Izabela Kassar Moretzsohn Arquitetura

Izabela Kassar Moretzsohn Arquitetura
Izabela Kassar Moretzsohn Arquitetura
Izabela Kassar Moretzsohn Arquitetura

One of the most beautiful façades we've seen here on homify is this resort property in Mato Grosso do Sul. The architectural project took advantage of all the beauty of nature by letting its surroundings reflect on glass.

Transparency is key for this Florianópolis home

homify Modern home
homify

homify
homify
homify

Built in an open area, the architects of this property made it their mission to exploit the lot's expansive landscape. As you can see, its façade is modern and features elegant materials that exude contemporary luxury and freshness.

White never fails

Projeto residencial de arquitetura e ambientação., Rita Albuquerque Arquitetura e Interiores Rita Albuquerque Arquitetura e Interiores Modern home
Rita Albuquerque Arquitetura e Interiores

Rita Albuquerque Arquitetura e Interiores
Rita Albuquerque Arquitetura e Interiores
Rita Albuquerque Arquitetura e Interiores

There is just something about an all-white property that makes a property stand out. Case in point: this beautiful two-storey home designed by Rita Albuquerque. 

A 40m² prefabricated home is a couple's perfect hideaway

