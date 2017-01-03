21 ideas for color-blocking your home

Color-blocking is the pairing of colors, not to match but to compliment them. The common practice is to use contrasting blocks of solid colors rather than textures and patterns. At first, some people may find the trend too bold. But that is a misguided first impression. Color-blocking is flexible. It can go from mild to wild or from subtle to daring. This interior design concept can create both sophisticated and fun looks. Let's explore the different ways on how you can incorporate color-blocking in your home.