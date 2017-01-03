21 ideas for color-blocking your home

Color-blocking is the pairing of colors, not to match but to compliment them. The common practice is to use contrasting blocks of solid colors rather than textures and patterns. At first, some people may find the trend too bold. But that is a misguided first impression. Color-blocking is flexible. It can go from mild to wild or from subtle to daring. This interior design concept can create both sophisticated and fun looks. Let's explore the different ways on how you can incorporate color-blocking in your home.
1. Color-blocking can be vertical, too! Try this rainbow inspired colors in your bathroom.
2. Use two complimenting colors in your bathroom shelves. Don't you think this mustard and cyan combo looks interesting?
3. Start with a subtle color to start you color-blocking journey. This mint green wall against the white tiles look refreshing!
4. Bring the color-block trend into the bathroom with this feisty yellow storage below the sink.
5. This is a big chunk of color-blocking that looks both fun and minimalist.
6. Orange you glad you woke up on the right side of the bed? This orange wall with a wide horizontal window will surely make you happy every morning.
7. Small space should not stop you from infusing color-blocking in your home. A bold and daring color can distract from the limited space of the room.
8. This orange cabinet definitely stands out against the white wall and ceiling of the room.
9. This blue wall mounted cabinet becomes a focal point in the room. It certainly pops up against the bright yellow colored floor.
10. One interesting way to infuse color blocking is going halfway with the wall paint. It adds character and personality to the room.
11. If you have a closed kitchen, painting it in one color is an excellent way to incorporate color-blocking in your home.
12. Yellow may be a hard color to pull off. But this kitchen cabinetry definitely makes it look easy!
13. If you can't decide on one color for your shelves why don't you try three to five color combination? It sure worked for this kitchen!
14. Furniture and walls are not the only ones that can enjoy the fun. Chairs or small objects like vase can add to the color-blocking elements in your dining room.
15. You can also try subtle elements of color-blocking like this three colored couch.
16. If you want something that looks manly, try this cobalt blue wall. That leather chair adds a more masculine appeal, too.
17. Don't limit yourself inside the house. This color-blocking setup in the terrace would be perfect for summer.
18. The OC in you will have fun in color-blocking the spine of these books.
19. If you're not ready for any permanent color-blocking in your house, start with pillows and see how you feel about it.
20. The children's room is playground for color blocking. Bright, happy colors are the way to go!
21. Pick a nice wall or corner in the house and paint it with an exciting color like this one. Then put up funky, colorful, and interesting trinkets to complete the look.