Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

21 ideas for color-blocking your home

ieth inolino homify ieth inolino homify
Encinos, MARIANGEL COGHLAN MARIANGEL COGHLAN Nursery/kid’s room
Loading admin actions …

Color-blocking is the pairing of colors, not to match but to compliment them. The common practice is to use contrasting blocks of solid colors rather than textures and patterns. At first, some people may find the trend too bold. But that is a misguided first impression. Color-blocking is flexible. It can go from mild to wild or from subtle to daring. This interior design concept can create both sophisticated and fun looks. Let's explore the different ways on how you can incorporate color-blocking in your home.

Vertical limit

Kids Bathroom Viterbo Interior design Eclectic style bathroom
Viterbo Interior design

Kids Bathroom

Viterbo Interior design
Viterbo Interior design
Viterbo Interior design

1. Color-blocking can be vertical, too! Try this rainbow inspired colors in your bathroom.

Two for two

Cubic Bathroom, Arreda Progetta di Alice Bambini Arreda Progetta di Alice Bambini Eclectic style bathroom
Arreda Progetta di Alice Bambini

Arreda Progetta di Alice Bambini
Arreda Progetta di Alice Bambini
Arreda Progetta di Alice Bambini

2. Use two complimenting colors in your bathroom shelves. Don't you think this mustard and cyan combo looks interesting?

Subtle color

homify Eclectic style bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

3. Start with a subtle color to start you color-blocking journey. This mint green wall against the white tiles look refreshing! 

Feisty yellow

homify Modern bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

4. Bring the color-block trend into the bathroom with this feisty yellow storage below the sink.

Cubic room

Интерьер OOD, INT2architecture INT2architecture Small bedroom
INT2architecture

INT2architecture
INT2architecture
INT2architecture

5. This is a big chunk of color-blocking that looks both fun and minimalist.

Orange wall

Cariló, Estudio Sespede Arquitectos Estudio Sespede Arquitectos Modern style bedroom
Estudio Sespede Arquitectos

Estudio Sespede Arquitectos
Estudio Sespede Arquitectos
Estudio Sespede Arquitectos

6. Orange you glad you woke up on the right side of the bed? This orange wall with a wide horizontal window will surely make you happy every morning.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Space saver

Musterhaus Mannheim 159, Skapetze Lichtmacher Skapetze Lichtmacher Modern style bedroom
Skapetze Lichtmacher

Musterhaus Mannheim 159

Skapetze Lichtmacher
Skapetze Lichtmacher
Skapetze Lichtmacher

7. Small space should not stop you from infusing color-blocking in your home. A bold and daring color can distract from the limited space of the room.

Highlight a color

Rénovation d'un appartement bruxellois, Alizée Dassonville | architecture Alizée Dassonville | architecture Modern style bedroom
Alizée Dassonville | architecture

Alizée Dassonville | architecture
Alizée Dassonville | architecture
Alizée Dassonville | architecture

8. This orange cabinet definitely stands out against the white wall and ceiling of the room.

Add furniture

Apartamento DOM, Flávio Monteiro Arquitetos Associados Flávio Monteiro Arquitetos Associados Modern style bedroom MDF Yellow
Flávio Monteiro Arquitetos Associados

Flávio Monteiro Arquitetos Associados
Flávio Monteiro Arquitetos Associados
Flávio Monteiro Arquitetos Associados

9. This blue wall mounted cabinet becomes a focal point in the room. It certainly pops up against the bright yellow colored floor.

Go halfway

Интерьер OOD, INT2architecture INT2architecture Small bedroom
INT2architecture

INT2architecture
INT2architecture
INT2architecture

10. One interesting way to infuse color blocking is going halfway with the wall paint. It adds character and personality to the room.

Closed kitchen

Caminha Refurbishment, Tiago do Vale Arquitectos Tiago do Vale Arquitectos Kitchen Tiles Blue
Tiago do Vale Arquitectos

Caminha Refurbishment

Tiago do Vale Arquitectos
Tiago do Vale Arquitectos
Tiago do Vale Arquitectos

11. If you have a closed kitchen, painting it in one color is an excellent way to incorporate color-blocking in your home.

Bold color

Apartamento Vila Nova Conceição , Asenne Arquitetura Asenne Arquitetura Kitchen
Asenne Arquitetura

Asenne Arquitetura
Asenne Arquitetura
Asenne Arquitetura

12. Yellow may be a hard color to pull off. But this kitchen cabinetry definitely makes it look easy!

Multi colored storage

East London Apartment, Draisci Studio Draisci Studio Kitchen
Draisci Studio

East London Apartment

Draisci Studio
Draisci Studio
Draisci Studio

13. If you can't decide on one color for your shelves why don't you try three to five color combination? It sure worked for this kitchen!

Accessorize

homify Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

14. Furniture and walls are not the only ones that can enjoy the fun. Chairs or small objects like vase can add to the color-blocking elements in your dining room.

Three colored couch

HAPPY HOME 2014, ROSA PURA HOME STORE ROSA PURA HOME STORE Living room
ROSA PURA HOME STORE

ROSA PURA HOME STORE
ROSA PURA HOME STORE
ROSA PURA HOME STORE

15. You can also try subtle elements of color-blocking like this three colored couch.

Masculine blue

Remodelación de Salón y Entrada de una Hermosa Vivienda Unifamiliar, www.rocio-olmo.com www.rocio-olmo.com Living room
www.rocio-olmo.com

www.rocio-olmo.com
www.rocio-olmo.com
www.rocio-olmo.com

16. If you want something that looks manly, try this cobalt blue wall. That leather chair adds a more masculine appeal, too.

Extend outside

homify Terrace
homify

homify
homify
homify

17. Don't limit yourself inside the house. This color-blocking setup in the terrace would be perfect for summer.

Book shelf

Broadgates Road, Granit Architects Granit Architects Study/office
Granit Architects

Broadgates Road

Granit Architects
Granit Architects
Granit Architects

18. The OC in you will have fun in color-blocking the spine of these books.

Colorful pillows

homify Study/office
homify

homify
homify
homify

19. If you're not ready for any permanent color-blocking in your house, start with pillows and see how you feel about it.

Kids' play

Encinos, MARIANGEL COGHLAN MARIANGEL COGHLAN Nursery/kid’s room
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

20. The children's room is playground for color blocking. Bright, happy colors are the way to go!

Funky wall

Bangalô 3 irmãos - Praia de Tamandaré/PE, Celia Beatriz Arquitetura Celia Beatriz Arquitetura Tropical style corridor, hallway & stairs
Celia Beatriz Arquitetura

Celia Beatriz Arquitetura
Celia Beatriz Arquitetura
Celia Beatriz Arquitetura

21. Pick a nice wall or corner in the house and paint it with an exciting color like this one. Then put up funky, colorful, and interesting trinkets to complete the look. 

7 workspaces that invite productivity
Are you inspired to try color-blocking in your home? Which one is your favorite idea? We'd love to hear from you below.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks