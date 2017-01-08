Your browser is out-of-date.

A 40m² prefabricated home is a couple's perfect hideaway

Moderner Holzhaus Bausatz: "KUBU", THULE Blockhaus GmbH - Ihr Fertigbausatz für ein Holzhaus
Space isn't always the end all and be all of a property. With the myriad of choices on the market, there surely are hundreds of options available for every taste, style, and location. And sometimes, a small home can just be as good as a sprawling mansion, if not better. Case in point, this 40-square-meter prefabricated home called Kubu designed by German company Thule Blockhaus GMBH. But let's not waste time, let's look at it below:

A dream home

Moderner Holzhaus Bausatz: "KUBU", THULE Blockhaus GmbH - Ihr Fertigbausatz für ein Holzhaus
There are many benefits to choosing prefabricated homes. Apart from innovative designs you can choose from, it also saves homeowners months and months of planning and construction as oppose to building a property the traditional way. 

Lots of light and connection with nature

Moderner Holzhaus Bausatz: "KUBU", THULE Blockhaus GmbH - Ihr Fertigbausatz für ein Holzhaus
This prefabricated home stands out even at night. One of the main features of the house is its ability to utilize natural light because of its large windows. Apart from connecting with nature and its surroundings, this home will also enable its dwellers to save on energy cost.

House Plans

Moderner Holzhaus Bausatz: "KUBU", THULE Blockhaus GmbH - Ihr Fertigbausatz für ein Holzhaus
The plan of the house showcases it simple yet effective design and planning. With a staircase to the side of the bathroom, there is plenty of open space for your living and dining room to communicate with the other residents. It is, of course, recommended to consult with the best professionals to maximize the use of spaces.

Discovering the interior

Moderner Holzhaus Bausatz: "KUBU", THULE Blockhaus GmbH - Ihr Fertigbausatz für ein Holzhaus
This visual models lets its clients see how the interior can be styled. Minimal interiors works best for small spaces to give it the illusion of space.

Final look

Moderner Holzhaus Bausatz: "KUBU", THULE Blockhaus GmbH - Ihr Fertigbausatz für ein Holzhaus
We end our tour with an image of the finished design. Although this house is made available in Europe, the same concept can definitely applied here in the Philippines. This is a great option for people looking to build chalets next to the beach or the lakes and are on a budget.

