7 workspaces that invite productivity

Working at home could be quite challenging. There are distractions all around the house. The kids may be running around or the television in the living room may be too loud. That's why it's important to have your own workspace--not in the dining room or the bedroom. There should be a designated area in the house that is entirely meant for work. Once you have that part of the house to work at, consider several factors to make it conducive to productivity. Here are some workspaces for inspiration.