10 ideas for a minimalist kitchen

ieth inolino homify ieth inolino homify
Riconversione ex magazzino in appartamento, Elisa Rizzi architetto Elisa Rizzi architetto Kitchen
Because of all the work that goes around the kitchen, it has the tendency to look cluttered. Kitchen planners will tell you that one of the best ways to avoid this is to consider a minimalist design. Here are some ideas that you may find useful.

Handleless cabinets

Haus S | Rösrath-Hoffnungsthal, Skandella Architektur Innenarchitektur Skandella Architektur Innenarchitektur Kitchen
Keep you kitchen sleek and modern with handleless cabinets. This will take away the clutter in your pristine and polished cabinetry. 

Island kitchen

Villa 3S, LOVE architecture and urbanism LOVE architecture and urbanism Kitchen White
Consider an island kitchen in your minimalist design. Keep it cubic and simple like this one.

Go all white

Riconversione ex magazzino in appartamento, Elisa Rizzi architetto Elisa Rizzi architetto Kitchen
An open space kitchen that connects to the dining room and living room is an opportunity to stay in the same color palette. You can never go wrong with white if you're aiming for a minimalist design.

Lighting scheme

Stüdyo Daire Tasarımı, Ceren Torun Yiğit Ceren Torun Yiğit Kitchen
To break the monotony of a minimalist kitchen, strategically install lights that will set the tone and mood of your space.

Glass divider

Cocina vanguardista, Disak Studio Disak Studio Kitchen
If you are keen to installing divider in your kitchen, consider a floor to ceiling glass wall. 

Creative flooring

homify Kitchen
While the rest of your kitchen may be of the same color and texture, add a little surprise on the flooring to make it interesting.

Covered shelves

Geometry of aesthetics, FABRI FABRI Kitchen Grey
Keep the clutter out of sight with covered shelves that you can install around the kitchen.

Bar stools

Haus R, SMART LIVING GmbH SMART LIVING GmbH Kitchen
The geometric shape of these bar stools add interesting pattern and contrast against the plain wall or simple furniture.

Smart solutions

NEW! 2015 Kitchen: PORTLAND + ARCOS Schmidt Palmers Green Kitchen
NEW! 2015 Kitchen: PORTLAND + ARCOS

In order to keep the minimalist concept in your kitchen, add smart solutions like this removable table.

Sliding cabinet

Die Welt von Elfa, Elfa Deutschland GmbH Elfa Deutschland GmbH Kitchen
Another element you can add is a sliding cabinet. Aside from being a useful storage solution, its clean lines adds to the minimalist appeal of your kitchen.

Do you feel inspired with these minimalist kitchen ideas? Which one is your favorite? We'd love to hear from you below.

