A modern home nestled in the woods

Just like the Lac St. Sixte Summer Residence designed by Flynn Architect, some homes are so beautiful that you just have to see them from dawn till dusk. This modern home nestled in the woods is right where the forest meets the lake. The best part is that you can enjoy your stylish home indoor as much as the breathtaking beauty of nature outdoor. Definitely an ideal place to spend your summer.
Just before the sun come up, this gem in the woods glisten among the trees. Its slanted modern roof greets the morning and signals for a brand new day.
No summer home is complete without a terrace or a balcony. As this house is elevated, you can have a sweeping view of your surroundings.
As you enter the house, paneled wood plank ceilings welcome you to a warm and cosy abode. The high slanted ceiling gives it a modern and effortless look.
The open plan room gives a feeling of space to this luxurious cottage. It keeps the flow open in the entire house making it perfect for entertaining guests.
The floor to ceiling glass wall allows light to enter in every part of the house. Nature becomes the perfect backdrop even while you enjoy your meal.
Adding to the coziness of the house is the stone fireplace that looks elegant adjacent to the slanted ceiling and next to the window.
No space is wasted with this island kitchen. Use it to prepare meals or even as a casual dining space.
Imagine waking up to this view every morning. Nothing is more relaxing than being awakened with the hustling of trees and chirping of birds.