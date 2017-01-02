Your browser is out-of-date.

A modern home nestled in the woods

ieth inolino
homify Modern home
Just like the Lac St. Sixte Summer Residence designed by Flynn Architect, some homes are so beautiful that you just have to see them from dawn till dusk. This modern home nestled in the woods is right where the forest meets the lake. The best part is that you can enjoy your stylish home indoor as much as the breathtaking beauty of nature outdoor. Definitely an ideal place to spend your summer.

At the crack of dawn

Modern home
homify

homify
homify
homify

Just before the sun come up, this gem in the woods glisten among the trees. Its slanted modern roof greets the morning and signals for a brand new day.

View from the balcony

Terrace
homify

homify
homify
homify

No summer home is complete without a terrace or a balcony. As this house is elevated, you can have a sweeping view of your surroundings.

Welcome home

Living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

As you enter the house, paneled wood plank ceilings welcome you to a warm and cosy abode. The high slanted ceiling gives it a modern and effortless look.

Open space

Living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

The open plan room gives a feeling of space to this luxurious cottage. It keeps the flow open in the entire house making it perfect for entertaining guests.

Dining in

Modern dining room
homify

homify
homify
homify

The floor to ceiling glass wall allows light to enter in every part of the house. Nature becomes the perfect backdrop even while you enjoy your meal.

A cozy stone fireplace

Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Adding to the coziness of the house is the stone fireplace that looks elegant adjacent to the slanted ceiling and next to the window.

Practical kitchen

Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

No space is wasted with this island kitchen. Use it to prepare meals or even as a casual dining space.

Good morning, sunshine!

Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Imagine waking up to this view every morning. Nothing is more relaxing than being awakened with the hustling of trees and chirping of birds. 

Bath and beyond

Modern bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

The bathroom gets a more rustic feel with the wall finishing. But the massive round mirror remains faithful to the modern aesthetic of the house.

View from outside

Terrace
homify

homify
homify
homify

When you are ready to catch some sun and go outside, stay on this dock and enjoy the view.

Interior decorating trends for 2017
What do you think about this house? What's your favorite part? We'd love to hear from you below.

Discover home inspiration!

