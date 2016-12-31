7 tips to achieving that cool, industrial home

Industrial style in interior design originated from the abandoned factories in the 19th century that were remodeled for artists and creative professionals who were interested in architecture and open space. Today, people who are keen to industrial style find dwelling in apartments and lofts with rustic finishes as well as exposed construction elements like bricks and pipes. There is appeal to raw and unfinished interior elements like tiles, stones, and worktops. If you are curious on how to incorporate industrial style details in your home, here some useful tips.