7 tips to achieving that cool, industrial home

Industrial style in interior design originated from the abandoned factories in the 19th century that were remodeled for artists and creative professionals who were interested in architecture and open space. Today, people who are keen to industrial style find dwelling in apartments and lofts with rustic finishes as well as exposed construction elements like bricks and pipes. There is appeal to raw and unfinished interior elements like tiles, stones, and worktops. If you are curious on how to incorporate industrial style details in your home, here some useful tips.
The main element of industrial style is metal. It essentially gives character to the whole design concept. Make your bathroom a bit more exciting by including copper to the mix.
Expose the wear and tear of the wood in the ceiling to give your bedroom the raw, bare, and unfinished industrial feel. Keep the furniture to a minimum and in simplest details to achieve this.
Industrial style does not have to be boring. Toss in eclectic art pieces or linen to make the room look interesting.
Limit your color palette to black and grey. Any diversion in color shoud be kept to a minimum or touches of wood.
Keep the exposed brick wall the way it is. This adds texture and character to your space.
Add utilitarian elements into your style. Turn exposed pipes into shelves and crates into side tables.