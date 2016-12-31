Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

7 tips to achieving that cool, industrial home

ieth inolino homify ieth inolino homify
Evolution Inmetro, Equipe Ceramicas Equipe Ceramicas Industrial style bathroom Ceramic
Loading admin actions …

Industrial style in interior design originated from the abandoned factories in the 19th century that were remodeled for artists and creative professionals who were interested in architecture and open space. Today, people who are keen to industrial style find dwelling in apartments and lofts with rustic finishes as well as exposed construction elements like bricks and pipes. There is appeal to raw and unfinished interior elements like tiles, stones, and worktops. If you are curious on how to incorporate industrial style details in your home, here some useful tips.

Use metal as focal point

Evolution Inmetro, Equipe Ceramicas Equipe Ceramicas Industrial style bathroom Ceramic
Equipe Ceramicas

Equipe Ceramicas
Equipe Ceramicas
Equipe Ceramicas

The main element of industrial style is metal. It essentially gives character to the whole design concept. Make your bathroom a bit more exciting by including copper to the mix.

Keep it bare

Toscane, dmesure dmesure Mediterranean style bedroom
dmesure

dmesure
dmesure
dmesure

Expose the wear and tear of the wood in the ceiling to give your bedroom the raw, bare, and unfinished industrial feel. Keep the furniture to a minimum and in simplest details to achieve this.

Add eclectic touches

Лофт, ToTaste.studio ToTaste.studio Industrial style bedroom
ToTaste.studio

ToTaste.studio
ToTaste.studio
ToTaste.studio

Industrial style does not have to be boring. Toss in eclectic art pieces or linen to make the room look interesting.

Stick to black and grey

Industrial Loft, DIEGO REVOLLO ARQUITETURA S/S LTDA. DIEGO REVOLLO ARQUITETURA S/S LTDA. Industrial style kitchen
DIEGO REVOLLO ARQUITETURA S/S LTDA.

DIEGO REVOLLO ARQUITETURA S/S LTDA.
DIEGO REVOLLO ARQUITETURA S/S LTDA.
DIEGO REVOLLO ARQUITETURA S/S LTDA.

Limit your color palette to black and grey. Any diversion in color shoud be kept to a minimum or touches of wood.

Utilize exposed brick

Лофт 17, Александра Клямурис Александра Клямурис Living room
Александра Клямурис

Александра Клямурис
Александра Клямурис
Александра Клямурис

Keep the exposed brick wall the way it is. This adds texture and character to your space.

Repurpose objects

homify Study/office
homify

homify
homify
homify

Add utilitarian elements into your style. Turn exposed pipes into shelves and crates into side tables.

Pay attention to lighting scheme

homify Industrial style dining room
homify

homify
homify
homify

To complete the look of your industrial style home, carefully position the lights in the right corners of the room. The lighting will set the mood and tone of the entire house.

Tricks to a creative children's room that kids will love
Are you excited to include industrial style details in your home? Which one is your favorite? We'd love to hear from you below.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks